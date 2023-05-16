Thank You to the Yorktown Planning Board

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In Yorktown, we’re fortunate to have a group of residents who care about our town and future. They don’t get a lot of applause, but they certainly deserve to for what they do, their expertise and all the hours they dedicate.

I’m referring to Yorktown’s Planning Board, which labors behind the scenes and doesn’t get a penny of pay. They regularly give up their time to attend night meetings to discuss applications. They also visit sites where people want to build or renovate, and they apply their extensive knowledge as they help shape the look, feel and comfort of Yorktown by determining how land should be used.

Let’s recognize them: Richard Fon is the Planning Board’s chairman. Also on the board are Aaron Bock, Robert Garrigan, William LaScala, Robert Phelan and Robert Waterhouse, an alternate. They’re supported by another volunteer, Sergio Esposito, the Town Board’s liaison to the Planning Board; Yorktown’s Director of Planning John Tegeder; Planning Director Robyn Steinberg; and administrative assistant Nancy Calicchia

Thanks to all. What you do matters and makes Yorktown special.

Anthony (Tony) Grasso

Yorktown Heights