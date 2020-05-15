The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Thank you, NW Hospital

By

Northern Westchester Hospital staff has been showered with artistic notes thanking them for their service. The thank you notes line the walls at the hospital, providing inspiration to the healthcare workers as they work to keep the community healthy amidst COVID-19.
Photos courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital Nurse Becky Sotherden.

IMG_2046
IMG_2047
IMG_2048
IMG_2049
IMG_2050
IMG_2051

Share