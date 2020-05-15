Northern Westchester Hospital staff has been showered with artistic notes thanking them for their service. The thank you notes line the walls at the hospital, providing inspiration to the healthcare workers as they work to keep the community healthy amidst COVID-19.
Photos courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital Nurse Becky Sotherden.
Thank you, NW Hospital
