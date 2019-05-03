Tendy Looks Ahead as Putnam DA Runs Unopposed

After campaigning for more than a year when he successfully ran for Putnam County District Attorney in 2015, Robert Tendy will have a much easier go-around this year with no Republican or Democrat challenging him this election cycle.

Barring something highly unusual, Tendy, a Republican, will serve a second term in office starting in 2020 as his name will be the only one to appear on the ballot this November. When he ran the first time, the former Putnam Valley supervisor dethroned Adam Levy, who had served eight years in the DA’s office.

“I want to let everybody know I appreciate their support, I don’t take it for granted,” Tendy said. “I’m still going to campaign, I can now just do it at a more relaxed pace.”

When Tendy ran in 2015 against Levy, it marked one of the uglier campaign fights in recent Putnam history. Tendy, pulling no punches, accused Levy of being corrupt and incompetent, citing his apparent involvement in the rape case of his former personal trainer even after he recused himself from the case. (The accused man, Alexandru Hossu, was found not guilty of all charges.) Levy’s ongoing feud with former sheriff Don Smith was also brought up as Smith backed Tendy, though Smith eventually lost his reelection bid two years later due to swirling allegations of corruption in his office. (Levy claimed some vindication when Smith settled a defamation lawsuit with Levy and admitted to conveying untruths to the public about the Hossu case and Levy’s involvement.)