Temporary Burn Ban Extended in Putnam County

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne has extended a temporary burn ban in the county due to the ongoing threat of wildfires created by severely dry conditions.

Byrne originally issued the ban on Oct. 28 for five days following a brush fire in Kent that burned 33 acres over six days.

“The conditions we’re facing are extremely dry, and we’ve already seen the consequences with numerous brush fires, including the Kent Brush Fire right here at home,” Byrne stated. “This burn ban is an essential, proactive step to prevent further fires from starting and to protect our community.”

That fire, which sparked on Oct. 22, required a large response from more than 10 fire agencies in the region.

“We are grateful for the bravery and teamwork shown by our local fire departments, law enforcement, and state agencies like the NYSDEC, New York State Police, and the DEP. The work they did to stop this fire from spreading further was outstanding,” said Bureau of Emergency Servies Commissioner Bob Lipton. “However, the threat of fire is not behind us. Conditions are still primed for fires to spread rapidly.”

With no rain in the forecast, Byrne kept the ban in place for another five days, which ends Nov. 6.

Byrne’s Executive Order mandates a temporary burn ban across Putnam County. The ban prohibits all forms of open burning—including campfires, brush burning, and debris fires. It does not include contained gas or coal cooking fires.

He emphasized the ban was necessary given the ongoing risk of wildfires and urged residents to comply for their own safety.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to avoid unnecessary risks. Until we get consistent rainfall that soaks the ground and improves conditions, this burn ban will remain in place,” Byrne stated.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said his office will be working to ensure compliance with the ban, noting that violations could result in penalties.

“This is a serious matter, and we are prepared to enforce the ban if needed to protect public safety. Please, be smart, don’t burn,” McConville said.