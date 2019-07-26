Temple Israel Center of White Plains Welcomes New Rabbi

Temple Israel Center of White Plains welcomed Rabbi Annie Tucker as Senior Rabbi on July 15. She replaces the congregation’s previous Senior Rabbi, Rabbi Gordon Tucker (of no relation], who retired in 2017 after serving in the role for 24 years.

“We are so excited to welcome Rabbi Annie Tucker to our community,” said Marc Berman, President of Temple Israel Center. “Rabbi Tucker will build on our strengths and expand our horizons through her recognized leadership, deep knowledge of Judaism, innovative ideas and inclusive approach.”

Rabbi Tucker, a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary and the University of Pennsylvania, has been Senior Rabbi of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah in Wilmette, IL for the last six years and previously served as Associate Rabbi of The Jewish Center in Princeton, NJ.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an intellectually rich and vibrant congregation characterized by soulful worship, deep commitment to Jewish tradition and values, and a powerful sense of community,” Rabbi Tucker said.

The new Rabbi brings a broad and impressive diversity of talents to Temple Israel Center and the greater Westchester Community. Educational innovation, lifelong learning, and social justice programming are just a few of Rabbi Tucker’s priorities as she begins her tenure at Temple Israel Center.

“My heart has always been in the Northeast, and I am blessed to be returning home closer to family, friends, and the amazing community of Westchester County! I am excited to partner with dynamic institutions and colleagues in the greater New York City area to model pluralism, inclusion, and the many great things that can be achieved when people work together.”

Rabbi Tucker becomes Temple Israel Center’s fourth Senior Rabbi in the last 80 years.

“I look forward to building upon the incredible legacy of Rabbi Gordon Tucker to create a congregation grounded in meaning, belonging, justice, and Torah,” said Rabbi Annie Tucker.

Temple Israel Center is a Conservative synagogue in White Plains, with a nursery school and K-12 religious school serving Scarsdale, White Plains and surrounding communities.