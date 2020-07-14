Tearing Down Statues Will Not Rewrite History

Recent news regarding Christopher Columbus’ statue in Mount Kisco is very upsetting. History cannot be erased. Removing or destroying statues does not change people’s hearts. Rather, let us learn from and respect the past of our ancestors and former citizens of the village.

Notice that the Columbus statue is directly across from Chief Kisco, a statue that has stood in the heart of the village for decades, honoring the memory of the first residents of this land. The Columbus statue represents all the immigrants that followed, the people that worked to create this beautiful Village of Mount Kisco.

I am a proud native of Mount Kisco. My family and those of many others have deep roots in the village. Although I now reside in Yorktown, I have never left Mount Kisco! Let us always strive to maintain our little corner of the world as a safe, just community for all citizens to live peacefully.

Philomena Cardillo Poli

Yorktown Heights