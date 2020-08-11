Examiner Delivers in 3-0 Playoff Victory

The underdog Examiner green team shutout the Robison squad 3-0 Tuesday night at Leonard Park to advance to the Mount Kisco Little League championship game in the eight- and nine-year-old division.

Team Examiner entered Tuesday’s playoff matchup with only a pair of wins against a half dozen losses, along with one tie, and was widely forecast to lose the game against the mighty Robison crew, which entered the action with an impressive 7-1-1 win/loss/tie record. But Examiner coaches had been prepping the players in recent days with extra practice, and predicted victory.

Owen McNamee and Sam Citrone drove in the first two runs of the contest, scoring Logan and Colin O’Connor in the 2nd inning. In the next frame, Jaden Gaudio plated Brendan Sullivan for the third and final run of the pitcher’s duel.

A pair of Examiner hurlers combined for the shutout, with Dash Cantor and Jaden Gaudio pounding the strike zone, supported by slick infield and outfield defense.

The playoff excitement helped fuel Examiner green, with observers noting players bringing high energy to the diamond on Tuesday night.

Gaudio sealed the victory with a strikeout, securing the team’s spot in Saturday’s championship game against D’Errico Jewelry at Leonard Park.