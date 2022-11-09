Taxes to Decrease 6% in Levenberg Proposed Ossining Town Budget

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg submitted her seventh and likely last budget to the Ossining Town Board last week that reduces tax rates by more than 6% in both the Unincorporated Town of Ossining and Town General funds. “As we all know, the town budget is a reflection of the values and priorities of our town government,”

Levenberg, who is the frontrunner to be elected to the State Assembly, stated in her budget message. “This budget invests in our local infrastructure, provides meals and activities to our senior citizens, improves our parks and public spaces, advances our commitment to reverse course on climate change and stand resilient against its devastating effects, dedicates funds towards improving equity in the community, and provides for public safety.” “I’m proud of the investments we’re making in improving life for all residents of the Town of Ossining,” she added.

Levenberg explained inflation and rising costs – fuel prices, contractual salary increases tied to the consumer price index, and anticipated health insurance costs for employees – added a significant challenge to the budget planning process this year. During her tenure as supervisor, the town has brought in more than $2 million in outside funding to support infrastructure investments as well as special projects like the Sustainable Ossining Comprehensive Plan.

“I know I speak for our town department heads when I say we are very proud of the budget we are putting forth to the Town Board and the community for 2023,” said Levenberg. “The Town of Ossining is a great place to live, work, and play. The investments set forth in this budget will only continue to improve upon this incredible community we are proud to call home.”

A public hearing on the budget will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom and in p