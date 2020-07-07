Task Force to Hold Public Info Session on Elections Wednesday Evening

A new Election Information Gathering Task Force has been established by Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin (D-White Plains).

The task force will obtain public input about the June 23 primary election, how it was conducted and proactive steps that can be taken for the Nov. 3 general election. It will provide a report to the Board of Legislators by Aug. 7.

The task force will hold a public input session this Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. Its members are Vice Chair Alfreda Williams; Majority Leader MaryJane Shimsky; Legislator Catherine Borgia, chairwoman of the Budget & Appropriations Committee; and Co-chair Vedat Gashi, chairman of the Public Works & Transportation Committee.

In order to ensure public health safety, the session will be conducted remotely, rather than in person.

Legislators are interested in hearing about improvements related to early voting, communications, poll worker recruitment and training, poll sites, personal protection equipment and safety supplies and physical and absentee voting logistics.

“Our voting system had to deal with numerous shocks during the June primary, the result of the coronavirus pandemic and the largest primary voting turnout in decades,” Shimsky said. “Westchester County’s election system cannot be caught by surprise again. We need to make sure we are ready for what will likely be record-setting turnout for the general election in November. We look forward to working together with the Board of Elections, advocates, state officials and others to make sure our county is prepared for November.”

Boykin said that while the Board of Legislators has no authority over how the Board of Elections conducts elections, it’s crucial that voters in Westchester have confidence in how elections are held and what lawmakers can do to ensure that.

“Unfortunately, as a result, confusion about absentee voting was widespread and Election Day lines were unacceptably long,” he said. “It is imperative that we examine what happened and understand quickly what steps need to be taken to make sure that things will be better in November.”

The Board of Legislators is planning a meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the week of July 20 (the date must still be determined) with County Board of Elections commissioners and staff. In future meetings, legislators are also planning to speak with voters, advocates, state Board of Elections representatives and others to help ensure that clear and proactive steps are taken before the general election.

The public will have multiple ways to participate in this week’s task force meeting.

Online: To register to speak via the board’s Webex online teleconferencing system, please visit this link. Speakers will be called in the order of registration at https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e544cf7dd60ae8922a643c64a2ea73444. Speakers shall be limited to three minutes.

Telephone: Participants who wish to speak by phone should register by 3 p.m. on July 8. To register, members of the public may call 914-995-2800. Please leave a name and a call-back number where we can reach you when the comment session begins.

In writing: Comments can be submitted in writing by e-mailing BOLPublicComments@westchesterlegislators.com or mailing them to the clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., eighth floor, White Plains, N.Y. 10602. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. on July 15.

The session will be streamed live and archived on the board’s website at http://www.westchesterlegislators.com.