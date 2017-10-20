Tango Band Abaddón to Perform at Music Conservatory in White Plains

There’s a call out for all lovers of dance, from beginners to professionals, to brush up on their tango dance steps. The Music Conservatory of Westchester, in White Plains, will host tango band Abaddón for a tango concert Friday evening, Oct. 27. The event will offer the option to dance or sit while enjoying the live tango music. All dance levels and styles are welcome. Abaddón is a sextet of New York City-based musicians with members hailing from Colombia, Argentina, Korea, Guatemala, and the U.S.A., comprised of two bandoneons, two violins, piano, and bass.

Band members Shinjoo Cho (bandoneon), David Hodges (bandoneon), Sergio Reyes (violin), Sara Silva (violin), Antonio Boyadjian (piano), and Pablo Lanouguere (bass) play music by well-known tango musicians such as Astor Piazzolla, Raul Garello, Sexteto Mayor, as well as original compositions.

Sergio Reyes and Sara Silva, both on violin, told The White Plains Examiner in a recent interview that they are very excited about the upcoming performance.

Reyes described Abaddón as a smaller, more mobile version of the traditional Tango band. The music they will perform at the event is based on traditional Tango. “Tango is like opera,” Reyes said. “The music is dramatic with poetic lyrics and most often a story of love or unrequited love. At first, the dance was considered scandalous because the dancers’ bodies touch, with full contact. Previously, the waltz was popular with dancers barely touching, only holding hands,” Reyes explained. The style Abaddón will perform, according to Reyes, is originally from Cuba in the 16th Century that later traveled to Spain and Argentina.

Tango rose in popularity and then experienced a quiet time. Abaddón is trying to resurrect the passion and popularity of the traditional style.

Silva agrees, explaining that the repertoire Abaddón will play is very challenging and reminiscent of the early days of Tango. She is excited to know that several dance schools in the Westchester area plan to attend and dance to the traditional music. As well, because the concert is so close to Halloween, guests are expected to come dressed in full costume.

Silva, who also teaches violin at the Music Conservatory, loves to perform as well as teach. She was instrumental in the formation of Abaddón and in bringing the performance to White Plains.

Throughout the night the musicians will teach the audience about Tango and tell the stories portrayed through the music.

Jean Newton, Executive Director of the Music Conservatory, explained that the Tango concert is part of an outreach program to bring excellent music to everyone in the community. “We not only want musicians to come to the program, but interested members of the community as well.” This is the first time the Conservatory has planned such an interactive program with dancing encouraged by the audience.

Newton said the Music Conservatory began in 1929 within the European music school educational tradition. However the focus of the school has changed over the years as in America all cultures are presented on a level playing field and this is expressed in the music taught.

About 75 to 80% of the students at the Conservatory are school age students with adult students not comprising about 20%.

“Many of the adults are returning to their instruments and brushing up, some are new,” Newton said.

Abaddón’s debut album will be released in 2017, featuring six pieces intended to make a statement in the contemporary tango scene. The group performed at the Bronx World Film Festival in 2016, and individually, group members have performed in orchestras and tango groups both domestically and internationally.

Abaddón’s New York Tango Concert at the Music Conservatory of Westchester will take place Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 online at www.mcwevents.org; $25 admission at the door. Refreshments will be served. Music Conservatory of Westchester is located at 216 Central Ave., White Plains.