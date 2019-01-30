Talks Between Carmel and Local Bank Scrutinized

Discussions between the Town of Carmel and Tompkins Mahopac Bank received unexpected scrutiny last week as the two sides look to sign a contract that would land the town several pieces of property in downtown Mahopac.

The town is attempting to hammer out an agreement with the bank in which the town would purchase four parcels from the bank with hopes the additional land could be used for parking off Route 6 near Lake Mahopac. The town bought the Swan Cove property for $1 million last year, but wants to gobble up more parcels to enhance business district parking and create a waterside park.

During last Wednesday’s town board meeting, well-known resident Robert Buckley, who is active in local politics, questioned the town board if a deal between the town and the bank would be in the best interest of the Mahopac community.

Buckley said because officials didn’t do their due diligence last year before the municipality purchased Swan Cove, the town is now paying the price. The conceptual idea from the town board was to turn the area into a lakeside park with more available parking needed in downtown Mahopac.

Buckley contends the town does not have access to Swan Cove because there is an easement on the property for residential use only and the bank controls whether that easement can be lifted.

“We have a piece of property that we spent $1 million for that we really don’t have access to until we negotiate with the bank,” Buckley said.

Buckley said the bank, which is a publicly traded company, now has leverage in the negotiations. He questioned why Tompkins Bank would give the town board a hard time rather than work with officials to find a reasonable deal.

Buckley once again urged town board members to review everything before a final deal is struck because the costs to fix the parking lot, which floods frequently, are unknown. There could also be possible restrictions stipulated by the bank, Buckley noted. He even encouraged the town to sell Swan Cove if a good deal can’t be reached.

“They got you right where they want you at this point unfortunately,” Buckley said. “You got players on both sides (the town and the bank) talking. Things are not real quiet in this town.”

If a contract is hammered out, residents should be heard on the possible deal, he said.

Town attorney Greg Folchetti said the bank has allowed access to the Swan Cove parcel even though the easement only OKs access to the residential units that used to be on the property before they were knocked down. He said if the town was prevented from going to Swan Cove, eminent domain could be used because it is for a public good.