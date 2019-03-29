Take a Taste, Vote for Your Favorite During White Plains Wing Walk

What better way to get into the swing of spring than with some wings.

The first Downtown White Plains Wing Walk has been scheduled for Saturday, April 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Alison Malecot, assistant project manager for the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) explained last week how the Wing Walk came about. “The Mayor (Tom Roach) had attended a Wing Walk in upstate New York and loved the idea,” she said. “With the numerous highly-rated wings in downtown White Plains, it only made sense for us to host a Wing Walk in our area.”

The new event is being organized and managed by the city and the BID.

“The Wing Walk is all about finding the most preferred chicken wings in downtown White Plains and showcasing all of the great options,” Malecot said.

A wide variety of flavors will be available for wing lovers, Malecot said. “There will be an eclectic selection of flavors from several different kinds of restaurants,” she said. “Flavors include cilantro lime, lemongrass and garlic, passion fruit Sriracha, Thai peanut, and, of course, a variety of Buffalo. There are 17 restaurants participating with 40 different wing flavors.”

Aside from providing tasty treats, the event will provide greater exposure to the restaurants and other businesses in downtown White Plains, Malecot said. “The Wing Walk is a fun way to spend a Saturday, tasting delicious chicken wing flavors and strolling through downtown White Plains. Our goal is to showcase the numerous and varied restaurants, shopping, and activities that are available in our downtown. You didn’t think we were just winging it did you?

Visit wpbid.com/wingwalk to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $12 for ages 16 and up, $8 for ages five through 15 and free for children under five.

Online ticket sales end on Friday, April 5 at noon. Tickets purchased at the check-in tables on Saturday, April 6 are priced at: $15 for general admission, $10 for children five to 15 and are cash only.