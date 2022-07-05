Swan Cove Project in Mahopac Raises Many Questions

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Swan Cove Park, the planned public park on Lake Mahopac, was the focus of an informational meeting held last Wednesday by Town of Carmel officials.

About 40 concerned residents showed up asking about the current status of the project. In 2018, the town paid $1M for the undeveloped 1.7-acre parcel with 220 feet of lake frontage.

A printed conceptual design of the latest park plan was handed out at the meeting. The design has also been sent out to 18 different consulting firms as a request for proposal (RFP). A response from those firms is expected back by July 8.

The park will be divided into two parts separated by the culvert with a bridge connecting them. There will be pedestrian paths, access to the lakefront, a public fishing pier, a kayak/canoe launch site and a new recreation building with public restrooms.

Before the board answered questions from the public, Carmel Supervisor Michael Cazzari reviewed groundwater and soil testing previously done on the site that found contamination from mercury pesticides, Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and metals.

“An analysis of the soils found that there would be minimal impacts on the soil and groundwater,” he said. “An area of concern is if any playground is to be built on the site, it should be layered with certified topsoil and mulch to protect the public and possibly doing a remediation of that soil or putting down a chemical-resistant membrane.”

A playground area is included in the proposed park. The RFP plan that was sent out would eventually determine how certain contaminates would be handled.

Many asked about the estimated cost of the park. “We don’t know how much this is going to cost or how long it will take,” Cazzari said. He added that the town has applied for grants for the project and they have reached out to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and State Senator Pete Harckham for help funding the project.

“We are getting a really nice chunk of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money,” said Councilman Stephen Baranowski. “It’s all dedicated to infrastructure, but we’ve tried to make sure to focus that money and invest in the Mahopac and Carmel hamlets.”

Since the last meeting on Swan Cove Park, the design has added 10 more parking spaces totaling 93 parking spaces for municipal use; 18 of those spaces will be designated for the adjacent Tompkins Mahopac Bank and will include two electric vehicle charging stations.

The additional parking spaces were the focus of a lengthy exchange. Although many supported more parking needed by downtown merchants, others claimed more parking would detract from the green space.

“We’re going to try to keep the park as green as possible,” said Councilwoman Suzanne McDonnough. “But we do want these many parking spaces. The question is where can we get them without losing green space? That’s where the design team comes in.”

Town Engineer Richard Franzetti reiterated that the plan needs to strike a balance between parking and green space.

“There’s also a regulatory concern that will be a determining factor,” he said. “There are certain New York State requirements and we have to meet certain criteria set by the DEP (NY State Department of Environmental Protection) that will dictate what goes on.”

Carmel resident Peter Gebhardt argued that the entire site should be downsized for parking only, which drew a groan from the audience.

“A cost-benefit [of a park] would be only for the immediate six businesses and some who want a very small park in Mahopac,” Gebhardt said. “There’s also an inflation impact on taxes and recession which should be cautionary moving forward.”

Councilman Frank Lombardi said the lake front property was very unique. “There’s not any other property like this and it would be foolish for us to put a parking lot on the lake. Also,

we do not get sales tax revenue from businesses in town, but we do want them to prosper. This would be a park that would be beneficial to both residents who want to shop,” he said.

Other questions concerned the fishing pier being too close to the kayak launch, possibly endangering kayakers with fishing lines that are not easily seen. Town council members repeatedly said the current plan was conceptual and not set in stone.

Lawrence Sachs of the Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce commended the town for scaling back on certain amenities. “You got rid of the second bridge and a fountain. Be careful of how you will spend the money because there are certain things we will not use,” he said.

At one point, former Carmel Supervisor Ken Schmitt sparred with Cazzari about how the municipal parking lots would be designated.

“We want to make sure that some of grey [parking] area is dedicated for municipal parking,” Schmitt said. “Will there be clarification and designation that the parking will be for those patronizing the downtown businesses? That was always the intent.”

Cazzari seemed unfamiliar with that part of the plan. “I understood it was a park for town residents to use and to enjoy the lake,” he said. “As for being a municipal lot, this is the first I’ve heard of that.”