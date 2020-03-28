Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges in Fatal Stabbing of Peekskill High Teen

An 18-year-old Peekskill resident was arraigned in Westchester County Court Saturday on second-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing Friday of a 17-year-old Peekskill High School student on North Broad Street.

Jahliv Niles was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail for his role in the stabbing death of 17-year-old, Omarion McKenzie, after the two became involved in some type of dispute near the intersection of Howard Street and North Broad St.

According to Peekskill Police, at some point the dispute became physical, and Niles allegedly stabbed McKenzie in the chest with a knife and fled the scene. McKenzie then traveled a short distance to 214 North Broad St., where he collapsed in the front entranceway.

Peekskill Police and EMS responded at approximately 11:24 a.m. and immediately began life saving measures. McKenzie was transported to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Peekskill officers and detectives quickly set up a crime scene and through their ensuing investigations arrested Niles for what they described as “a senseless crime.” Police were assisted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, whose K-9 unit worked in conjunction with the Peekskill Police K-9 unit during the investigation.

Anyone with any further information on this crime should contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith commented on the tragedy on Facebook, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events in Peekskill today which lead to the loss of a young man’s life. I wish to express my deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Because the victim was a student of the Peekskill schools, the district has set up grief counseling for anyone affected who may be in need.”

The Peekskill School District issued a statement about the incident: “It was with great sadness that we learned about the passing of one of our Peekskill High School students today. Our hearts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends during this difficult time. In an effort to offer support to any students, family or staff members affected by this loss, we have set up a District “Warm-Line” for anyone wanting to talk/text, or you may call the Westchester County Crisis Prevention & Response Team. PCSD “Warm-Line” (daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., call or text; You will be connected to a member of Peekskill support staff): (914) 522-0624; Westchester County Crisis Prevention & Response Team at St. Vincent’s Hospital (available 24/7): (914) 925-5959.”

“In these challenging times, let us also remember to work together as a community and support each other,” the statement concluded.