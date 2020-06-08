Surfing Through Life Each Wave at a Time

By Richard Cirulli

As we reach the evening of our life, we find ourselves with more free time on our hands to reminisce and self-reflect – like watching an old movie in rewind.

We amuse ourselves with memories of our youth, and even smirk at yesterday’s mistakes and indiscretions, appreciating the happiness they now render us in our later days, now far removed from their consequences by time.

Our evening of life comes complete with those age waves that touch the shores of our once youthful past – and break with more frequency. Each age wave hits us with a new ache, pain, soreness and a new diagnosis to deal with, along with doctors feeding us more medications than we can remember to take.

Yes, another wrinkle here, another there, and, of course, all those grey hairs. We do complain with much despair about our loss of youth, but find some consolation in appreciating we have made it this far in light of the gauntlet of trials and tribulations we endured along life’s path.

If we are true to ourselves, we must not spend our evening of life in a state of regrets or what ifs. Our present self defines us, and we are fortunate and blessed to look upon our rewind of life. Personally, I would conclude that if I could do it all over, I would not change a thing. We have lived our destiny, even if by fiat, chance, luck or a structured vision. Though in the evening of our life we should conclude our life was a hybrid of planning, fiat, chance and luck.

Life is our mentor, confidant, friend and often our enemy. Though in the evening of life we have grown wise, weary, a bit jaded and having required the prerequisites needed to navigate life’s next age waves when they breach our existential shores. After all, life is simply a matter of time.

