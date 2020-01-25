Support Swells for Carmel’s Coach Cayea

The future is still uncertain for longtime Carmel Varsity Football Coach Todd Cayea, who was allegedly involved in an argument with another coach that took place in a locker room late last year.

Cayea has been relieved of his position as weight room supervisor, and during the Carmel School Board’s Jan. 21 meeting, several parents, students and fellow coaches asked the board not terminate his role as a coach.

Assistant Varsity Football Coach James Donahoe spoke of Cayea’s impressive vision for the program and his expectations for his players and coaches, which he discovered the first time the two met.

“We discussed the game of football for 5 minutes, yet we discussed life for 55 minutes,” said Donahoe. “I quickly realized that Coach Cayea had less interest in what I knew about football and tremendous interest in why I coach and whether or not I would be a positive role model for the student-athletes in the Carmel football program.”

He said Cayea’s main focus is creating a positive culture for students to thrive in.

“Coach Cayea rarely talks about wins and losses,” said Donahoe. “That’s because the results on the field are not his top priority.”

Lastly, Donahoe said the coach’s disagreement with another staff member should not lead to his termination.

“I find it very unfortunate that we are here because of a verbal disagreement between two men,” he said. “What kind of example are we setting for our children when we can’t resolve an argument by sitting down face to face and figuring it out?”

Carmel Varsity Football Captain Alex Beauchesne said the coach’s impact on students goes beyond the field.

“I can’t imagine Carmel football without Coach Cayea,” he said. “You may be trying to take away his coaching position, but you can’t take away the legacy and the impact he has made on many lives here in Carmel.”

Rob McNerney of Kent said problems have plagued the Carmel athletics department for a number of years, with unfair and uneven consequences.

“I don’t know who’s right or who’s wrong in this situation,” he said. “I know one person to be an iconic coach; I know one person to be an iconic teacher. Regardless, the atrocities in this department go way back… I personally had to witness an abusive coach the last couple years and it took them – I don’t know how long – to get rid of this guy… and now we have coaches fighting in the locker room.”

Parent Mike Brennock recalled how Cayea helped players organize a fundraiser with the field hockey team for his daughter, Amelia, who has been battling cancer, as well as fundraisers for other community members.

“I bring up these events as it is a clear testament to the impact Coach Cayea has had not only on the boys who play sports for him, but all the students in Carmel,” he said. “I personally believe it unfair that a person be judged by a specific event and not their lifetime of work. And when judging character, I asked the board that we judge a person’s character not on what they’ve done to help themselves, but what they have done to help others.”

Parent Craig Bumgarner said that in addition to football, the coach has taught his teenagers accountability, teamwork and humility.

“Yes, Coach Cayea likes to win, and he’s enjoyed tremendous success as the varsity football coach, but that success is a byproduct of the things which he is teaching our boys both on and off the field,” said Bumgarner.

No decision regarding Cayea’s coaching position was announced.