Support Connection Offers Free Webinar on How Cancer Treatment Impacts Bone Health

Support Connection will be offering a free national educational webinar for those who have or have had breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.

The webinar, called Common Questions About Bone Health and Cancer, will be offered on Tuesday, Apr. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. EST. After being diagnosed with and treated for breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer, it is common to have questions or concerns about possible long-term side effects.

The impact of cancer treatment on bone health is one of the issues often discussed.

The webinar will address some of the common questions pertaining to bone health for those diagnosed, including what bones are made of, the effects of cancer treatments on bone health, how common osteoporosis is among survivors of breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer and what are some risk factors of osteoporosis.

Additionally, health care professionals will also address how osteoporosis is diagnosed and steps individuals can take, such as exercise, nutrition, and supplements, to enhance bone health.

During the webinar, participants will hear from featured speaker Dr. Payal Sahni, the senior physical therapist at Helen Hayes Hospital and program coordinator for the NYS Osteoporosis Prevention and Education Program.

Dr. Sahni holds a masters and doctoral degrees in physical therapy and is an Ambassador for Bone Health Education for the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

With 20 years of experiences as a physical therapist, Dr. Sahni has spent the past 12 years at Helen Hays Hospital, which serves as the Statewide Osteoporosis Resource Center for the NYS Osteoporosis Prevention and Education Program. At Helen Hayes, Dr. Sahni developed a program called “Strong Bones, Strong Me.”

She has also engaged in researched pertaining to physical therapy for osteoporosis and is a frequent speaker at seminars and educational programs on bone health.

To learn more or to pre-register, call Support Connection at 914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290 by 5 pm EST on Mon., April 19.