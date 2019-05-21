Sunset Restaurant Bar, White Plains

White Plains resident Domingo Moronta already operated an eatery in the city when he decided to open a second establishment in April.

For 18 years Moronta has owned Domingo’s Pizza and Deli on Gedney Way.

Moronta opened Sunset Restaurant Bar, located on Mamaroneck Avenue, in April.

Moronta explained last week why he wanted to open another business in the city. “I love public service,” he said. “I was always looking for a place that I could get the community together.”

“There’s nothing like this here for the whole community,” Moronta said. His new restaurant has “a family atmosphere,” he said. “This has been my dream for many years.”

Though Sunset offers manly Caribbean food “with American flavor” and American cuisine, the menu can cover everything,” Moronta said, adding the menu also includes pasta dishes and sandwiches. “Whoever comes in I want them to be able to get whatever they want,” he said. “If something’s not on the menu we can make it for them.”

The specialty of the house is Mofongo, which Moronta said is a very popular Caribbean dish. “It’s a very tasty plate made up of green plantains,” he said. “We mash it up.” Mofongo can be served with a variety of sauces and with shrimp, mixed seafood, beef, chicken or vegetarian, he noted. “That’s our signature plate,” he said. The most popular Mofongo served at Sunset is the seafood option, which includes lobster, shrimp and octopus, he said.

Several appetizers are offered because the bar offers several drink options and some customers want lighter food choices while sitting at the bar, Moronta said. The most popular appetizer is a mini Mofongo trio, which is three small versions of Mofongo.

The sandwiches include a traditional Cuban sandwich, which is the most popular sandwich on the menu. “The secret is the quality of the product that we use,” Moronta said, adding it includes chipotle mayo. “That’s why the Cuban tastes so good.”

One of the most popular entrees is Churrasco a la parrilla, which is a grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauces, Moronta said.

Moronta, who was born in the Dominican Republic, moved to the United States in 1994. “This is a country of opportunities,” he said. “It is the greatest country of the world because if you work hard in this country you have a chance to make it. There’s no excuse.”

Moronta explained why he called his new restaurant Sunset. “For me the name means something attractive,” he said. “I like to go in the afternoon and sit by the river and you see how beautiful the sunset is.”

Sunset also refers to the atmosphere of the restaurant, Moronta said. “I want people to feel calm and relaxed,” he said.