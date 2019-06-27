Study to Explore Southeast-Brewster Merger Shot Down

While there has always been chatter about merging the Town of Southeast and Village of Brewster into one municipality, a study meant to examine that combination was shot down by village officials last week.

Brought forward by Southeast Councilman Eric Larca last Wednesday during a village trustees meeting, the feasibility study would have examined if it was worth combining the two local governments into one, but village trustees said they didn’t have enough information to agree to apply for the grant before its July 26 deadline. While one grant would be to study consolidating the two governments, the other possible grant would have been to explore shared service opportunities and combine certain departments between Brewster and Southeast.

While the town could’ve applied for the grant without the village’s blessing, the more municipalities on board means more funding for the study. The proposal was not discussed during a town board meeting.

“It’s just a study, I really wish they would’ve moved forward,” Larca said. “It’s just an analysis, where it says maybe there’s nothing, maybe there’s something.”

Larca said he plans on bringing this grant up again next year and will go back to the village to request they sign on. He said there is “so much to be gained” by the two governments working more together and possibly consolidating completely.