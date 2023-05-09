Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Stoker’s Experience Would Help Restore Bedford Schools’ Standing

On May 16, I will be voting for Kristine Stoker for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education.

I agree with her wholeheartedly that immediate use of testing data must be used to determine solutions. How has a district, that used to send out postcards listing the number of our seniors who were accepted into Ivy League schools, fallen so far that one of every two children in grades 3-8 are not proficient in reading, writing and math?

This was shocking to me. And it saddened me greatly. We only go through life once and all students in our district deserve the best education we can give them to propel them toward a secure and successful future.

Kristine’s experience in Bedford Central, her compassion as the mother of a special education student and her exceptional credentials and work experience gives me hope that she can help bring Bedford Central back to what it once was and could be again.

Please vote for Kristine Stoker on May 16.

Debbie Damascus
Pound Ridge

