Stoker Would Provide the Kind of Change Needed in Bedford Schools

I have two children with autism; my daughter graduated in 2021 and my son is a junior at Fox Lane High School. I have been a vocal advocate not just for my children, but for all children with disabilities in our district. I have worked collaboratively with school administrators and multiple Boards of Education. I had hoped that with my continued partnership, collaboration and efforts, I would see positive changes in special education at Bedford Central School District, but unfortunately, I have not.

After continual pushing from the Special Education PTO (of which I am president), the year-overdue Special Education Town Hall Meeting occurred last week and was attended by nearly 50 SPED families, Dr. Glass and two current board members. It was heartbreaking to hear the experiences and how isolating it is for these families.

Most of the issues that were shared, largely by new faces, are old challenges that we have all been aware of for far too many years. Students with disabilities have been treated like second-class citizens for too long.

We need change starting at the top, which is why I’m supporting Kristine Stoker for the Board of Education. Kristine understands the challenges facing not just the Special Education Department but improved educational outcomes for all our students. Our kids deserve better, and under her leadership I feel hopeful we can get there.

Change can only come when people get involved and put the students’ needs first. Please vote for Kristine Stoker.

Karen Close

Pound Ridge