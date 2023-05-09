Stoker Has the Qualifications to Help Bedford Board of Ed, District

I am writing to support Kristine Stoker for the Bedford Board of Education. I have a child who graduated from Fox Lane High School and a child that I placed in private school, so I have a unique perspective on the challenges our district faces. You do not have to have a student in the district to have a vested interest in the success of our schools. As a taxpayer and parent who has had students there, I know that Kristine’s passion to improve our schools and advocate for ALL our students goes well beyond her child’s graduation.

Not only is our district in another financial crisis, but it faces challenges with poor educational outcomes and a special education program that’s in dire need of overhaul. Kristine has not only been outspoken, attending board meetings for years, she has the qualifications that make her exactly what this board needs at this time. She has two children who graduated from the high school and her third has an IEP through the district. This makes her more than just “familiar” with our schools.

Kristine has financial experience with an MBA from Harvard Business School and has a deep understanding of the district’s financial problems and ideas on how to solve them. No other candidate has these qualifications. The challenges our district faces does not afford the time for a learning curve. We need someone who is fearless and ready with ideas and willing to do the hard work to get them implemented. Please vote for Kristine Stoker on May 16.

Michele Olivieri

Bedford