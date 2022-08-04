Stepinac High Rising Senior Commits to Harvard for Football

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stepinac High School rising senior Jack Donahoe of White Plains has committed to play football for Harvard University.

“But, that development, as impressive as it is, is just part of the extraordinary Ivy League week that this academically and athletically top performing student has just experienced,” said Paul Carty, Stepinac Principal.

In addition to Harvard, Donahoe received offers from Yale, Princeton, UPENN and Cornell.

“A rare achievement for any high school student anywhere in the U.S. but not surprising given the rigor of his curriculum and stellar record,” said Frank Portanova (Class of ’93), Vice Principal for Academics and Curriculum.

As a member of Stepinac’s championship Crusaders varsity football team, the 6’2”, 190- pound Donahoe has played as an effective safety. In three years, he recorded 40 solo tackles (68 total) as well as two interceptions.

“But Jack is an accomplished all-around athlete as well,” head coach Mike O’Donnell said, citing his CHSAA championship wins in track, triple jump and all-league lacrosse.

Academically, Donahoe has attained a 4.1 cumulative GPA. He has been a member of Stepinac’s groundbreaking Honors Academy, a unique-in-the-region, three-year small learning program that provides academically top-performing students with opportunities for advanced studies in four disciplines: engineering, finance/economics, health sciences, and law.

He has also been a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math National Honor Society, and made the first honor roll in nine successive trimesters.

“On behalf of our very proud Stepinac family, we congratulate Jack on his remarkable achievements and wish him continued success, following in the steps of Stepinac’s distinguished alumni,” said Fr. Thomas Collins (Class of ’79), President.