Stepinac Defeats Christ the King, Thompson Nominated for “Heart of a Giant” Award

The Stepinac football team improved their record to 5-1 by dismantling Christ the King High School, 45-7, at Old Boys High School, in Brooklyn, on Sunday. The Crusaders ruined a perfect season for Christ the King (5-1), who came into the game with an undefeated 5-0 record.

The Crusaders lead by a score of 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 24-7, before the halftime intermission. The Crusaders continued their dominance over the Royals in the second half, while scoring 21 unanswered points for the 45-7 win.

Stepinac quarterback Joey Carino completed 10 of 16 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Crusaders wide receiver Quentin McCauley caught two of Carino’s TD passes, while running backs Kyle Benjamin and Kevin McKenna shared the other two TD receptions.

McKenna also rushed for a touchdown as did running back Jayden Jenkins.

On Sunday, as the Crusaders increased their stature this season in the CHSFL AAA, one of their senior players was vying for a special recognition. Stepinac defensive end/wide receiver Peter Thompson was nominated by Head Coach Mike O’Donnell for the USA Football “Heart of a Giant” Award presented by the NY Giants and Hospital for Special Surgery.

Thompson is one of the 60 nominees selected by USA Football from the pool of nominations submitted by Tri-State area coaches to be considered for the “Heart of the Giant” Award.

The “Heart of a Giant” Award recognizes Tri-State area high school football players who demonstrate exceptional work ethic and passion for the game. The merits of each candidate nominated for the “Heart of a Giant” Award include commitment to your football program, leadership characteristics, teamwork and the will to succeed on the field and in the classroom as well as within their respective community. Also, the dedication to persevere when faced with obstacles and adversity.

One candidate each week for six weeks who receives the most votes becomes a Finalist for the “Heart of a Giant” Award, with four more additional Finalists chosen while considering their work ethic and character. This will equal 10 Finalists competing for the distinction of “Heart of a Giant.”

The top vote getter each week receives a $1000 equipment grant for their high school football program. The Grand Prize winner of the “Heart of a Giant’ Award, will receive an additional $9000 grant and will be honored on the field during a NY Giants home game in December.

Thompson certainly encompasses the attributes to qualify as a “Heart of a Giant.”

Thompson transferred from Palisades Preparatory School in his home city of Yonkers to Stepinac under the guidance of his guardian and grandmother Marian Sandra Mitchell. This despite the fact the he has to take two buses and a train each morning to arrive at Stepinac.

“When I first told my grandmother about Stepinac she wanted me to change my school. She said I would get a better education and the coaches would help me with whatever I needed,” said Thompson.

Thompson was raised by his grandmother and suffered a devastating loss when she passed away during preseason football camp this year. He presently lives with his uncle Shinron Thompson in Yonkers but still plays football for the Stepinac Crusaders.

“It was a hard thing to deal with in my life because my grandmother was the one who took care of me my whole 17 years of life,” stated Thompson, while revealing how he dealt with adversity on the “Heart of a Giant” website.

“After her passing, I was really hurt and down and didn’t know what I wanted to do anymore. But one day, I had to realize that my grandmother told me I was her favorite football player and that thought and remembering the tone of her voice really opened up my eyes,” expressed Thompson.

“The student/athletes are the reason why we do this and and all our coaches do a great job, especially in situations like Peter’s. He needs everybody right now and the entire Stepinac community is behind him,” said O’Donnell.

NY Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder is the Ambassador of the “Heart of a Giant” Award. Solder played through and defeated testicular cancer on his way to winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2014.

The following season Nate and his wife, Lexi, discovered that their three-month-old son Hudson had a rare form of cancer. “I learned a lot about life over the past seven years and I also learned a lot about winning – mostly, that it is not everything,” stated Solder.

For Thompson merely participating on the gridiron at Stepinac is inspiring and comforting for him after the loss of his grandmother. ”Football really makes me feel like my grandmother is still here, because I know she is watching me from the heaven skies at all times while I’m on the field.” Thompson surely made his late grandmother proud while snatching two interceptions against the Royals on Sunday.

Supporters can vote once each day for Thompson on the USA Football “Heart of a Giant” website at usafootball.com/hoagvote.