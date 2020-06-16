Stay Vigilant in Fight Against COVID-19, Continue to Wear a Mask

We are all thrilled to have our region, and our Village of Pleasantville, coming back in phases from the drastic quarantine that was so successful in chilling the spread of the virus and saving lives.

As we move into more liberal phases, the fact remains that the virus is out there among us and ready to strike all of us, but especially those who are over 60 and with such frequent complications of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. It is not to be trifled with. It is scary to many.

As we happily move around more in our area, on sidewalks and park paths, in hardware stores and in other public places, I hope that we are careful to protect our friends and neighbors around us.

Yes, wearing masks when coming into relatively close proximity, indoors or outdoors, is the law. But more importantly it’s the right thing to do. Whether we think we are hale and hearty, or are out for a walk downtown, in a store or in parks, or are a high school or college student doing a run, please think of our friends and neighbors and wear a mask whenever passing on the street. It’s for them that we wear the mask, and it just might make a difference.

Scott Dyer

Pleasantville