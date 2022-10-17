State-Ranked Somers, Carmel, Byram Hills Dominant in Victory

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mahopac Survives Jay, Yorktown Rolls on Lakeland, Greeley Shocks Panas

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

SOMERS left little doubt, not that there was a whole lot going into Friday’s showdown between the state-ranked (No.1) Tuskers (6-0) and previously undefeated Pelham (6-1). Pelham’s smoke and mirrors were figments of the Pelicans’ imagination when Somers slapped a 41-0 whipping on visiting Pelham on homecoming day at Tusker Nation.

Somers senior HB Ravi Dass, among the best in the business in NYS, rushed for three TDs and 92 yards on just four totes while Tusker QB Matt Fitzsimons scored once on the ground from 18 yards out and fired another 24-yard TD strike to Tyler Ostrander.

Somers RB Luke Savino, who doubles on offense as one of the state’s finest kickers, had his way between tackles, rushing for 93 yards and scoring once while setting up teammates with dynamic runs to move the chains and set up scores. He was 5 for 5 on PATs.

Tuskers Luke Kennedy (4 tackles) and Ryan Cole (3 tackles) each had a pair of tackles for a loss.

It was total domination from start to finish for the NYS Class A runner-up Tuskers.

“It was a game well played with very few penalties and mistakes on our part,” Savino said. “The O-line really stepped up this game and gave Fitz, myself and the other running backs a lot of room to move the ball. We came into the game super prepared and had a great week of practice, allowing us to execute and perform on both sides of the ball.”

BREWSTER remained alive in the Class A playoff hunt when it spoiled FOX LANE’s homecoming day with a defensive effort for the year in a 13-0 shutout of the Foxes (1-5). Bears QB Massimo Parrello hit on 11-19 passes for 128 yards, including a TD strike to Matt Thompson from 12 yards out in the first quarter. Joey Anfuso padded the Brewster lead early in the second when he scooted to paydirt from 32 yards out behind the blocking of AJ Pieragostini, Derek Karlsson and Izzy Arenas.

“I thought we had the chance to put them away early but Fox Lane wouldn’t quit,” Bears boss Ed Mulvihille admitted. “They were very physical up front and we had to work hard to get yards all day.”

Bears WR Julius Walters loosened up the Fox Lane defense by snaring five passes for 85 yards. “Defensively, we pitched our first shutout of the season,” Mulvihille said. “We made very few mistakes on defense and our kids matched their toughness. Marco Accurso, Logan Simon and Derek Karlsson clogged the middle and Luke Sanchez had a big interception on our goal line to stop a score, and Nick Smith made big tackles from the defensive backfield. Sometimes, you have to play through mistakes and win the game. Offensively, we had too many missed assignments for this late in the season, but we got the W and that’s the bottom line.”

The one thing MAHOPAC Coach Dominick DeMatteo is most proud of during the Indians’ 3-3 start is the fact that his club has no idea what the word quit means. Week in and week out, Mahopac battles to the final whistle and that was evident once again in the host Indians’ 48-44 win over visiting John Jay CR (3-4) with all the playoff marbles on the line on senior night.

“We never give up and always fight to the end,” said All-Section-in-waiting RB Joey Koch, who added three more TD to his season total of 12, adding 37 carries for 217 yards. “We have guys stepping up each week and making plays. We had a few close ones this season and it was nice to come out on top in this one. We are going to stick to the plan and continue to focus on each week’s upcoming opponent and keep working to get better in each practice.”

Mahopac survived despite losing starting QB DJ DeMatteo, who was sent to the sideline after taking a massive hit. Junior Danny Koch stepped in under center where he and his brother got busy. Danny added 11 carries for 72 yards and the go-ahead score on the ground and found speedster John Kearney for a key 41-yard TD catch. DeMatteo went for 38 yards on four carries, including a TD trot before being injured (MCL sprain) and likely sidelined for two to four weeks.

“We all feel for DJ taking that hit and having to leave the game,” Joey Koch said. “I thought Danny stepped in at a big moment and handled it very well.”

Phil Colbrook had a 52-yard pick-six for the Indains while Danny Koch and Owen Ryan (team-high 7 tackles) each had an INT, Ryan’s sealing the deal as time ran out.

“That might have been one of the most exciting high school football games I’ve ever been a part of,” Coach DeMatteo said. “Our kids have bought in 100% to our philosophy, our core values, the way we do things in our program. It’s a 100% buy-in from 8U through varsity and it encompasses our entire community. Current players and former players, current parents and former parents, everyone is buying in. The vision was on full display and it was awesome to witness.”

YORKTOWN continued to own crosstown rival LAKELAND, the Huskers (4-3) taking up the ritual of beating the Hornets (3-4) by a 33-20 count.

On senior night at Yorktown, senior RB Justin Meyreles surpassed 1,500 total yards on the season and added to his 12 total touchdowns by rushing for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries. He also added a catch for 23 yards.

Lakeland QB Grady Leonard hit on 12-23 passes 162 yards, including a pair of TD passes to WR Sean Perry (4 grabs for 102 yards) and Anthony Jennings (4 catches, 44 yards). Hornet RB Stephen Carroll carried six times for 102 yards and a TD trot and added a team-high 15 tackles. Ian Wisker added 13 tackles and Kyle Gallagher had a pick.

Lakeland had two key players sent to the hospital by ambulance before halftime, adding to its woes.

“It was pride and culture from their on out,” Lakeland captain Andrew Mendel said. “Not focusing on the win or loss but giving all you got for the two guys fighting horrible pain. We are just happy that they were ok. That, sometimes, beats winning.”

INDEPENDENT LEAGUE

They won’t be independent for long if HORACE GREELEY sophomores – QB Julian Asch and WR Jameson Blakeslee – continue to hook up as they did in Friday’s 27-24 overtime triumph of visiting WALTER PANAS. The youthful duo hooked up on the game-winning score as time expired to beat the Panthers and take over the top seed in the Indy League, which was wisely developed so teams could improve their programs in a competitive format: Fair to say the Quakers (6-1) and Panthers (5-2) have done just that and then some.

Asch dialed up 20 completions of 27 attempts for 270 yards and two TD’s. Jameson Blakeslee added a pair of scores for the Quakers.

“The game winning play was a flood concept to the right,” Greeley Coach Joe Kearns said. “I was hoping for a five- or 10-yard pick up. But Julian and Jameson have a special connection and they trust each other. It was a great night but what should not go unnoticed is how well Panas played. They are very well coached and they are a class act. Nothing but respect for that group.”

CLASS AA

WHITE PLAINS (1-4) had no answers for John Jay EF RB Brady Feliciotto, who raced for 260 yards and four scores to lead the surging Patriots (5-1) to a 35-21 win. If the playoff were to start today, the Patriots would be a tough second-round foe for reigning NYS Class AA champion CARMEL to deal with. Currently, the Carmel side of the bracket looks particularly tough with Scarsdale (4-2) serving as a potential first-round opponent. The top-seeded Rams (6-0) are still the team to beat after going across the river Friday and manhandling Suffern in a 25-0 rout behind a pair of rushing scores by senior Nick Rosaforte (6 carries, 67 yards) and sophomore Tristen Werlau (100 yards rushing on 6 carries). Ram RB Thomas Keating added 89 rushing yards on 11 carries. Carmel’s defense posted its second shutout of the season and led the Rams to their 22nd-straight win. DB Rosaforte led the defense with 11 tackles.

CLASS B/C

State-ranked (No.15) BYRAM HILLS took it to Bronxville in the second half (21 unanswered points) of a 38-6 Bobcat homecoming day victory. Rushing touchdowns from Gavin Javorsky (123 yards rushing) and Dario Amicucci (63 rushing yards, 56 receiving) paved the ground game. Bobcat QB Jon Accurso (11 for 16 passing, 205 passing yards) threw one TD pass to Luca Scali (3 grabs, 77 yards) and rushed for two more scores on homecoming night. Luke Weiler booted a 47-yard field goal for the Bobcats (6-1), who saw Sean Siegel haul in four catches for 64 yards.

Byram Coach Simon Berk said, “George Gjelaj was everywhere on defense with 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and two passes knocked down. We also had interceptions from safety Luke Weiler, CB Isaac Berfield, and a one-handed interception from our nose tackle Jackson Frankel. We fumbled on the one-yard on the opening possession, and Bronxville drove 99 yards to score but never scored again. Defense settled in and was fantastic.”

State-ranked (No.9) Dobbs Ferry had three running backs combine for nearly 400 yards from scrimmage in a 40-7 defeat of host PUTNAM VALLEY, who picked a bad opponent for Homecoming Day. The sledding was awfully tough, but junior RB Rick Meister led the Tigers (2-3) with 36 rushing yards and a TD. Hudson Sperrazza was in on 12 tackles (7 solos), three for loss, including a sack, to lead the PV defense.

HALDANE (4-2) survived a scare from Blind Brook but held serve with a 39-33 OT victory when sophomore RB Evan Giachinta scored the last of his three rushing TDs in overtime, 19 carries and 155 yards later. Blue Devil QB Ryan Van Tassel hit on 9 of 17 passes for 105 yards, including two TD strikes to Giachinta and Tommy Andrews. Erik Stubblefiled (12 assists on tackles) and Jake Mason (11 assists) were a menacing defensive presence.

Nanuet beat Briarcliff/Hamilton 28-12 to improve to 5-1 while B/H dipped to 1-6.

State-ranked (No.4) Tuckahoe proved its the team to beat in Class D when the Tigers took it to state-ranked (No.13) Class C VALHALLA in a 44-20 Tuckahoe win on the Vikings’ homecoming day. Valhalla fell to 5-1. WESTLAKE (4-2) put its best foot forward in a 40-0 whipping of Irvington Saturday. The Wildcats will host Valhalla Friday in a key Class C matchup that could shake up the Class C playoff seeds.

Examiner-area coaches are encouraged to send stats and comments to rgallagher@theexaminernews.com for inclusion in our weekly Grid Notebook.