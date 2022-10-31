State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.

The rest of the opening rounds were pretty chalky, including the three Examiner-area clubs ranked atop of their respective classifications: state-ranked (No.4) Class AA Carmel, state-ranked (No.1) Class A Somers and state-ranked (No.5) Class B Pleasantville.

CLASS AA

Defending NYS champion CARMEL (8-0) was all business in its 38-0 rout of visiting No.B-4 Scarsdale, building a 38-0 lead by halftime in winning its 24th straight game. Showing great balance behind the three-headed rushing attack of seniors Nick Rosaforte (12 carries, 122 yards, 3 TDs) and Thomas Keating (8 carries, 44 yards), plus super soph Tristen Werlau (10 carries, 42 yards), the Rams advanced to host No.A3 seed North Rockland Friday (7 p.m.). Ram QB Matt Gay added a one-yard TD sneak and hit on 6 of 12 passes for 65 yards. Jeremy Smith led the defense with seven tackles. Matt Disley added six.

The focus turns to North Rockland with the Rams hitting on all cylinders.

“One game at a time,” the ALl-NYS RB/DB Rosaforte said. “We just played with good energy throughout the game and we executed very well! Our O-line was getting after it.”

Props to the hogs up front, including Owen Boland, Jaden Robles, Liam Forester, Anthony Briante and Mike Andricosky.

CLASS A

SOMERS (8-0), the 2021 NYS runner-up, cruised to a 38-6 win over visiting Brewster Friday night behind a vintage effort from senior QB Matt Fitzsimons (13 of 17 for 206 yards), who spun three TD passes, including a pair to Tyler Ostrander and another to RB Ravi Davis.

The back-breaker was the 35-yard catch by Ostrander (5 grabs, 85 yards) just before the half, a perfectly orchestrated, back-tapped Hail Mary from Fitzsimons to Mac Sullivan (at the two-yard-line), which he coyly tapped to Ostrander in the end zone along the home sideline #ThingofBeauty.

“Yeah, it was sick,” Fitzsimons admitted. “We practice that play every week and it worked perfectly. We are clicking all over the field on both sides of the ball. My O-line has been doing everything right and they all try their best for me. Everyone on this team is a brother to me and we all play for one another.”

Fitzsimons also rushed for a 31-yard score in the third quarter before the Tuskers eased up on the Bears, who could not deny Somers its 24th straight Section 1 victory. Tusker RB/K Luke Savino (8 rushes, 61 yards) also scored a 10-yard touchdown and booted a 40-yard field goal #KidsAWeapon.

Luke Kennedy led the Somers defense with six tackles, and he’ll need more of the same against a stout B-2 seeded Harrison club in Friday’s (6:30 pm) semifinals.

“They are the most complete team in Class A, and could be in for another nice run,” Brewster Coach Ed Mulvihille said. “Somers was firing on all cylinders. They have an aggressive, fast, physical defense that can knock you off schedule easily. Offensively, you’re behind the eight ball, and it can be tough to get some footing. Offensively, they have many weapons. Take one away and they go to another. They do all three phases well and that’s why they are the defending State runner up.

When MAHOPAC RB Joey Koch rushed for a 97-yard TD and a 19-14 lead late in the fourth quarter, the banged-up, A-3 seeded Indians (4-4) were in position to bust up their side of the Class A bracket, but a resilient B-2 Harrison club rallied for a 20-19 quarterfinal win when Marco Citro rushed for the winning score in the waning seconds. Mahopac QB Danny Koch added 81 yards on the ground and a score on 13 carries.

“Yeah, we had some guys out and of course we wished they could play, but from Day 1 we bought in as a team and believe in the motto “next man up”,” Koch said. “The guys that played last night, every one of them, left it out on the field. It hurts we came up short, but I know in my heart everyone gave 100% of everything they could give and that’s all you can ask from your guys!

“The 97-yard run was amazing,” he added. “Our guys made some key blocks and once I got free, I wasn’t letting anyone catch me. There was time left and we knew we had to dig deep. Our guys busted their humps and gave it their all, unfortunately we came up short, congrats to Harrison on a hard fought game.”

Koch finished with 290 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, putting his season-long totals at en eye-popping 1,278 yards and 16 rushing scores on 137 carries. He’ll add 217 receiving yards and three more TD grabs for 19 scores in all.

“Joey Koch has really shown the type of player he was last night and all season,” said Mahopac senior OL/DL Anthony Porco (team-high 10 tackles). “Hopefully, he gets the respect he deserves, by not only the league but the section. We played our hearts out from start to finish. We had guys injured going into this game and everyone stepped up and played a role no matter what.”

Owen Ryan, as he has done all year, was exceptional on defense, with eight tackles.

Citro (84 yards and two touchdowns) led the state-ranked (No.14) Huskies (8-1) to their seventh straight win, but Somers is a tall order.

CLASS B

PLEASANTVILLE (8-0), the NYS Class B runner-up, saw old reliable do his thing. All-NYS junior RB/WR Daniel Picart hauled in a pair of TD strikes from his brother, QB Aidan Picart, who fired three TD passes in all. Daniel Picart also rushed for a score against the overmatched, eighth-seeded Sailors (1-7). Panther WR Emmet McDermott snared a 75-yard TD pass, and RB Erik Coleman rushed for a P’Ville score en route to a 31-0 halftime edge.

Aidan found Daniel for a 72-yard TD catch to open the scoring. Shane Horigan recovered a fumble by the Sailors at Hendrick Hudson’s 28-yard line and Daniel Picart followed with a 10-yard TD trot.

“We’ve been trying to work on being on the same page, not just me and my brother but with everyone and now it’s starting to click at the right time,” Daniel Picart said. “With everyone stepping up as the postseason continues, with the defense locking down almost everything, and our line dominating week in and week out, I think I can say we’re ready to take on any team in the way of our goal we set our eyes on when we started August 22nd.”

Panther Brian McPhee intercepted a Hendrick Hudson pass at the 43-yard line and the Picarts connected from 37 yards out for a 25-0 lead, game over!

Pleasantville advanced to host the Ardsley/Pearl River in Friday’s Class B semifinal (6 pm).

BYRAM HILLS (8-1), ranked No.12 in NYS and seeded second, continued on its path toward a potential championship collision with Pleasantville after the Bobcats defeated No.7 BRIARCLIFF/HAMILTON, 28-8, Saturday afternoon.

Luke Weiler (22 carries, 146 yards, touchdown) had himself a career-type day, and Dario Amicucci (75 yards, rushing touchdown) was quite the complementary feature in Coach Simon Berk’s attack. QB Jon Accurso also ran for a score and fired a TD strike for the Bobcats, who will host No.3 Nanuet in the Class B semifinals Saturday. Briarcliff dipped to 2-6.

“Luke Weiler was a force on offense and defense,” Bobcat Coach Simon Berk said. “As our lead back, Weiler showed a combination of patience, speed and power to break through the Briarcliff defense. Our offensive line play from George Gjelaj, Jack Quinn, Greg Postian, Justin Barad, Ben Lesher, Scott Miller and Rick Rosenthal was exceptional. Defensively, linebackers Quinn, Rosenthal, Miller and Sean Siegel and safeties Weiler and Colin McManus were stout throughout the afternoon.”

The game’s major turning point came on a goal line stand on 4-and-1 with Siegel and Lesher driving the B/H back. On the ensuing drive, Accurso, Weiler and Amicucci combined for 99 yards on the ground to increase the lead to 21-8 in the third.

“Javorsky’s injury has forced Weiler into a huge role and Weiler has responded by getting stronger each week,” Berk said. He does it all (2-point conversion, INT, kicker, punter).”

Byram will host No.3 Nanuet in Saturday’s semis.

INDEPENDENT LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

WALTER PANAS advanced to the finals after a 49-6 thrashing of visiting Edgemont, who failed miserably to contain Pather RB Paul Ronga, who found paydirt a career-high four times. Panas QB Travis Carlucci added to the ground assault with two touchdowns on the ground. Panas will host Spring Valley Friday (6 pm) in the finals after the Valley eliminated HORACE GREELEY (7-2) by a 48-28 count.

In non-playoff action:

YORKTOWN RB Justin Meyreles had carried 24 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and made nine tackles on defense in a 21-14 win over Clarkstown North. Andrew Weissman added 86 yards and a touchdown for the Huskers (5-4). Jack Ferone (13 tackles) had a day on defense.

LAKELAND had its way with Sleepy Hollow in a 21-7 when Stephen Carroll rushed for 83 yards and two tuddy’s while Vincent Scaglione (7 carries, 125 yards, three catches, 57 yards and a TD) was equally effective for the Hornets (3-5). Rob Nugent led a stout Hornet defensive unit with 12 tackles. Eastchester defeated Fox Lane 35-14.

Class D HALDANE rolled to a 25-8 win over CROTON-HARMON (2-5) in preparation for the Class D final against rival Tuckahoe. Things got rolling quickly for the Blue Devils (5-2) when QB Ryan Van Tassel fired a 50-yard strike to Thomas Tucker for a 7-0 lead (PAT good). Van Tassel (12 for 20, 179 yards) also tossed a 15-yard TD to Michael Murray while RB Evan Giachinta was a workhorse on the ground, going for 127 yards and two TDs on 16 totes.

Class C Westlake (6-2) secured the No.A1 seed after a 33-14 win over Albertus Magnus and will face No.2B Blind Brook in the semis. A2 seed Valhalla (6-2) rolled to a 36-12 win over host Putnam Valley and will visit B1 seed Dobbs Ferry in the other semi.