State Lawmakers Approve Bill Protecting Abortions, Dream Act

Wasting little time taking advantage of their full control of state government, Democratic lawmakers last week approved stringent protections for abortion laws and extended financial aid for college to immigrants regardless of status.

With Democrats controlling each branch of state government, the Reproductive Health Act was swiftly approved last Wednesday, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing the law into effect that evening. The Senate voted in favor 38-24, while the Assembly approved it by a 92-47 margin, mostly along party lines, to codify Roe v. Wade even if the federal law is struck down by the Supreme Court.

The law maintains that an abortion is legal within the first 24 weeks of the start of a pregnancy or anytime after that if a woman’s life is at risk or if the fetus isn’t viable. Abortions could also now be done by other health professionals, not just physicians.

The proposal was first put forward in 2006 by the Democratic-dominated Assembly, but was blocked at every turn by the Senate, which had been controlled nearly continuously by the GOP for decades until the start of this year.

“In the face of a federal government intent on rolling back Roe v. Wade and women’s reproductive rights, I promised that we would pass this critical legislation within the first 30 days of the new session – and we got it done,” Cuomo said in a statement.