State Champion White Plains Little League Team Honored

Having conquered the state, the White Plains 11 and Under Little League team was given a hero’s welcome at the Aug. 5 Common Council meeting.

The team won the championship on Aug. 2 in Horseheads.

“This is a tremendous achievement,” Mayor Tom Roach said at last week’s meeting. Roach lauded the team which he said showed tenacity “in playing these games and always being on the edge of elimination.”

“You made us all proud,” Roach told the team. “Not only with the way you won, but the way you played the game, your professionalism, the team spirit.”

Roach said he is familiar with Horseheads. When he was attending law school he stopped in Horseheads to get gas and a Dr. Pepper while driving home, he recalled. “It’s a great part of the state,” Roach said.

Roach gave the team a proclamation from the city. “Winning the championship of an entire state is like something that’s incredibly remarkable,” he said. He thanked the players and their parents and coaches.

The mayor proclaimed Aug. 5 to be “White Plains Little League New York State 11 and Under Champions Day” and provided certificates from the city to the players and coaches.

Following the presentation, the team’s manager Jon Baumstark said in an interview, “It’s been a real honor to go out and represent the City of White Plains. We’ve been making a big push the last couple of years to really bring Little League back to the forefront and the kids did a phenomenal job.”

“Hard work and defense” were the keys to his team’s success, Baumstark said.