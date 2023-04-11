Spring Has Arrived Carrying the Hopes of Avian Enthusiasts

By Brian Kluepfel

April has arrived with a spaghetti splatter of weather patterns befitting climate change, but there is much to feel positive about in the birding world and with Saw Mill River Audubon (SMRA) in general.

SMRA held its annual dinner at The Center at Mariandale in Ossining on Apr. 2, and in addition to welcoming some new leadership – President Erik Andersen, Vice President Susan Kavic and Treasurer Lynn Salmon – we had some spectacular pot-luck food offerings and a fine presentation by Cary Andrews and Salmon on a recent SMRA-sponsored trip to South Africa.

In addition to 300-odd species of birds, we were treated to slides of the “Big Five” unwinged animals viewed by the group (lions, elephants, rhinos, leopards and Cape buffalo).

Speaking of Mariandale, it’s become quite the meeting place for avian enthusiasts. SMRA held the New York State Young Birders’ Club annual kickoff there in January, as it has in the past. (If you know of any young birders, here’s a great chance to get them in with a peer group sharing common interests.)

I often meet local birders around the grounds, of which more than half of the acreage (34 of 61 acres) was pledged to the Westchester Land Trust in 2018 as a conservation easement. Since the property abuts the 30 acres of Crawbuckie Nature Preserve, that’s good news for wildlife. Almost a mile of prime Hudson River shoreline protected from development.

In a recent walk at Mariandale, I spotted a handful of state birds: the northern cardinal (seven different states), northern mockingbird (Arkansas and Florida), black-capped chickadee (Massachusetts), the ubiquitous American robin (Connecticut and Michigan), the northern flicker, aka “Yellowhammer,” (Alabama) and, of course, New York’s (and Missouri’s) own beauty, the eastern bluebird. I also spotted a Carolina wren (South Carolina) on my porch eating the Cheerios I had strewn in a pique of generosity.

A true lister with a sharper eye than mine could probably net 10 state birds in Westchester in a day, with a bit of effort, but I think that also speaks to the general uninventiveness folks had in naming state birds at the turn of the 20th century. Some choices were inspired and appropriate (brown pelican, Louisiana; common loon, Minnesota; and California quail, California). Others were just kind of lazy (Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Illinois all picked the northern cardinal. Come on, man.)

If you’d like to help Saw Mill River Audubon and get a bit of exercise at the same time, then you might consider volunteering as a trail walker in one of our seven sanctuaries around Westchester. Once a month, we’d ask that you report on general trail conditions. (Bonuses for any rare bird sightings!)

We also need folks to get down and dirty in our beautiful native plant garden at Pruyn Sanctuary. It’s a real tribute to years of hard work by many volunteers and attracts an abundance of butterflies and birds. To get the whole family involved and outside, check out a Mr. Lunetta Explorer Bag at any of 12 different branches of the Westchester Library System. The bags include binoculars and nature study materials that really amplify your outdoor experience.

Finally, to finish off the month with a bang, on Sunday, Apr. 23 board member Kathleen Williamson will be reading from her newly-published book of poetry, “Bone and Feather,” at the Chappaqua Public Library from 3 to 4 p.m. Kathleen’s words will be enhanced by avian imagery from Anne Swaim, SMRA’s executive director and leading light.

Spring is here, people. Shake off the cobwebs, emerge from your hibernation and walk into the sunlight. Just don’t forget your binoculars.

Brian Kluepfel is a former Saw Mill River Audubon board member and currently writes for BirdWatching Magazine, Westchester Magazine, the Lonely Planet travel series, as well as the fine publication you are holding in your hands or scanning on your device of choice.