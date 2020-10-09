Speculation Grows for ‘Specialty Grocer’ at Yorktown’s Lowe’s Plaza

A new grocery store could be built in the new Lowe’s shopping complex in Yorktown, but developers are remaining mum on the details.

Plans submitted by Breslin Realty Development Corp. call for the construction of a 12,500-square-foot specialty grocery store and an expanded parking lot on the western side of the plaza that opened last year. Updated renderings for the project were presented to the Yorktown Planning Board on Monday.

The original site plan that went before planners last year called for a 7,600-square-foot building and parking lot for unknown tenants, Yorktown Planner Robyn Steinberg said. However, when developers requested an expansion to accommodate a grocer, Breslin Realty, which owns the land, was asked to submit revised plans for what’s deemed Pad Site A.

The shopping center, located at 3200 Crompond Rd. and is off the Route 202 exit on the Taconic Parkway, is currently split into four parcels for potential tenants.

While Lowe’s occupies the parcel furthest from Crompond Road, construction is currently underway for a Starbucks and a AAA office on Pad Site B, which is directly parallel to Route 202. Pad Site C, which sits alongside the Taconic Parkway’s southbound ramp, is sought to house a 2,908-square-foot drive-thru, according to the site plan.

While Breslin Realty has yet to confirm which grocer will occupy the vacant space, speculation has been brewing in recent months. However, according to its website, the realty group has represented and constructed three popular grocers – Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Stop & Shop.