SPCA of Westchester Seeks Info on Dog Found Trapped in Sealed Garbage Bag for 17 Hours

The SPCA of Westchester has launched an investigation after a Chihuahua was found inside of a tied-up garbage bag and trapped inside a sealed container in Elmsford for nearly 17 hours.

The Briarcliff organization is currently working with its Humane Law Enforcement Unit to seek information on the individual(s) responsible for committing animal cruelty.

On Apr. 29 at approximately 2:30 p.m., employees of a local animal rescue group in Elmsford noticed a blue plastic storage container at their front entrance. When they opened the secured container, they found a small, brown, female Chihuahua inside, according to the SPCA.

The dog, now named Rue, had chewed and scratched her way through the tied-up garbage bag, breaking some of her nails in the process. She avoided suffocation after nearly 17 hours trapped.

A video camera captured someone leaving the container on Apr. 28 at about 9:30 p.m., according to the SPCA.

After she was discovered, the SPCA’s Human Law Enforcement was called in and brought her back to the SPCA’s animal care campus where she received veterinary care and will soon be placed up for adoption.

“It’s inconceivable that someone could do something so cruel to an innocent animal and we can’t imagine how frightened Rue must have been,” Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf said. “We are so grateful that she was found before it was too late and that she is now getting the love and care she needs at the SPCA of Westchester.”

Laukhuf said the person responsible for the intentional act of cruelty must be found. The SPCA is seeking the publics help and is imploring anyone with information to call the confidential hotline at 914-941-7797.