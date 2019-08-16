SPCA in Briarcliff to Take Part in National Adoption Day This Saturday

The SPCA is once again teaming up with NBC NY Channel 4 of NBCUniversal for its fifth annual Clear the Shelters adoption event this Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its shelter in Briarcliff Manor.During this special one-day extravaganza, many animals will have waived or reduced adoption fees (some exclusions apply).

Potential adopters are encouraged to submit an application in advance to help jumpstart the approval process. Walk-ins are welcome that day as well.

Pre-approval does not guarantee a specific animal and adoptions are on a first-come first-served basis. All members of the family must be present, including dogs to facilitate meet and greets with other dogs. Animals adopted through the SPCA of Westchester are spayed/neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and are microchipped.

“We’re very grateful to NBCUniversal for once again hosting this important event,” said Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA’s executive director. “Clear the Shelters has helped raise awareness about the importance of adoption, giving thousands of animals a second chance at a happy life.”

The SPCA has more than 100 wonderful dogs, cats, puppies and kittens all looking for loving new homes. Since 2015, NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign has resulted in more than 250,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

To preview animals for adoption at the SPCA of Westchester, visit www.SPCA914.org.

The SPCA of Westchester is located at 590 N. State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor.