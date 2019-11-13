SPCA Announces Plans to Rebuild its Animal Care Campus

The Briarcliff-based SPCA of Westchester has announced its plan to build a brand-new animal care campus at its current location.

So far, more than $8 million dollars of a $9.1 million dollar goal has been raised in what the organization is dubbing its “RESCUE-RESTORE-REBUILD” capital campaign.

“This project is the culmination of the determination and talents of many people who believe in our mission,” Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf stated in a press release. “On behalf of the animals we protect and care for, we are extremely grateful to our supporters who have already pledged to make a new and improved SPCA a soon to be reality.”

The SPCA is seeking support from the community to raise the remaining funds needed to break ground. A 27,000 square foot building would replace multiple aged buildings currently on the SPCA’s campus featuring many upgrades including:

Indoor dog habitats for increased comfort, and outdoor day pens for dog’s enrichment & exercise.

Luxury 4-story condos and multiple cage-free cattery areas to replicate home-like environments for cats and kittens.

A state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.

A large indoor space to serve as a training and enrichment center for dogs.

A classroom for humane education presentations to local school children, youth groups and the popular Camp Critter day camp.

To take a virtual tour and learn more about the SPCA’s campaign, visit SPCA914.ORG. To discuss gift and naming opportunities email Shannon@spca914.org or call (914) 941-2896 ext. 12.