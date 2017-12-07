Southern Westchester BOCES to Offer Cisco Training in Computer Networking

The Southern Westchester BOCES Center for Adult & Community Services, in partnership with the Cisco Networking Academy, is offering a two-part certification program designed to train students for entry-level network engineer, helpdesk technician and network support technician jobs, as well as supporting and managing corporate networks.

The program, which will take place in a newly created state-of-the-art classroom at the BOCES Center for Career Services in Valhalla, is set to begin in January.

A special information session has been scheduled for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in Building B of the Career Services campus.

Students who take Section 1 of the program will be eligible to sit for the CCENT (Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician) exam. Students will learn to install, operate and configure Local Area Network (LAN) switches, wide area networks (WAN), TCP/IP communications and the building blocks of networking systems.

Those who take Section 2 will be eligible to take the CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) exam. Some of the topics of this course will include learning about the devices and services used to support communication in data works and the Internet, building simple Ethernet networks using routers and switches, cybersecurity, and more.

Classes for Section 1 begin on Jan. 15 and run through April 19, and will meet on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Classes for Section 2 begin on April 14 and run through Aug. 25, and will take place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Building B, where the information session is being held, is the first building on the left and is approximately a half mile from the entrance to the Center, which is located at 65 Grasslands Road, Valhalla, N.Y. 10595. Free parking is available on campus. For more information, call 914-761-3400.