Southeast Looks to Reshape Signage Law

The Southeast town board is back at the drawing board after a previous sign ordinance was struck down as unconstitutional about three years ago.

During a town board meeting last Thursday, town board members discussed how they could tweak the signage law to prevent overcrowding of signs, specifically along town highways and right-of-ways. On the heels of the November election, which saw signs all over town, Southeast Supervisor Tony Hay noted this was a “bad year” for political signs

A law that was crafted and enacted several years ago was challenged by resident Carla Marin and US District Judge Kenneth Karas found the law to be unconstitutional because it regulated political speech. In 2011, Marin refused to take a sign down from her private property, which was on a town right- of-way, five days after a primary, which eventually led to the legal fight.

“Every law is good until it’s challenged,” Hay said. “Ours happened to be challenged.”

The town was sued because a politically based sign on private property was left up for a longer period of time than allowed, town attorney Willis Stephens said. Even though the plaintiff who received a summons was never convicted or forced to pay a fine, she still filed a civil rights challenge against the town, citing the 1st amendment. He said the judge in the Marin case ruled that the town was attempting to regulate content.