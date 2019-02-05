Southeast GOP Committee Supports Newcomer for Highway Chief

Adding insult to injury, Bruen is on the Southeast GOP committee while Burdick is not.

When reached for comment, Burdick said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the outcome considering this was his first time in front of a political committee and did not know what to expect.

“I was confident I was prepared but unsure of what the outcome would be,” Burdick said in an email. “I conveyed to the committee in what direction I would like to see the Highway Dept. go now and where I see it in the future. With the vote being 31 to 10 the committee must feel that I am the most qualified candidate.”

An email to Bruen was not returned by press time on Monday and calls to the highway department Monday were not picked up.

In an interview last month, Bruen said he was the most qualified to run the department because he has been the leader of it the past several years. He was originally appointed to the position in 2013 and then earned a full term in 2015. He said the department has implemented practices that maintain safety, efficiency and cost effectiveness since he took over.

Other Republicans earning the GOP committee’s support included town board candidates Edwin Alvarez, an incumbent, and John O’Conner, Supervisor Tony Hay who is seeking reelection, Michele Stancati for town clerk, and Paul Jonke for his county legislative seat.