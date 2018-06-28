Southeast Board Mulls Zoning Change for Logistics Center

The Southeast town board could be faced with more zoning decisions as a wide scale logistics center is being proposed off Route 312 in town.

During a meeting last Thursday, representatives of Northeast Interstate Logistics came in front of the town board in hopes of getting board members to sign off on zoning changes that could usher in a 100,000 million square center.

The project, which would essentially be a distribution center located between Route 312 and Puglsey Road, needs the town board to include the use of a logistics center into the zoning code that the zoning code doesn’t currently address. There would be four buildings on the land once it’s developed with the closest warehouse 1,000 feet from Route 312.

“It’s highly coveted and highly desirable now as a result of particularly e-commerce, the demand for consumer delivery,” attorney representing the project, Dan Richmond said, noting there is a difference between a warehouse and a logistics center. “It’s very in demand in this economy.”