Sonia Gitner

Sonia (Auerbach) Gitner, a longtime Yorktown Heights resident, died Oct. 14 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital following a recent stroke. She was 89.

Gitner was born in New York City on Feb. 18, 1932, the daughter of the late David Auerbach and Tillie (Rubin) Auerbach. She was a graduate of Walton High School in the Bronx, attended City College School of Business, and after raising her family, graduated from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, class of 1979, with a degree in business administration.

Sonia married the late Stanley Gitner of Brooklyn on Jan. 27, 1951. She is survived by three sons, Fred of New York City, Barry of Morgan Hill, Calif. and Henry (Debra) of Goshen, N.Y.; grandchildren Jessica of St. Louis, Andrew (Elizabeth Hauserman) of Denver and Christopher of New York; niece Suzanne Becker Bronk; nephews Lewis Auerbach and Stephen Auerbach; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Grace Becker, brother Jack Auerbach and niece Rosalie Becker.

Sonia was especially active as a volunteer serving on the Board of Directors of the Yorktown Teen Center for many years and remaining a board member emerita; organizing luncheons and excursions for the Norchester Chapter of Hadassah; and volunteering every week for 25 years at NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley. She was honored by each organization for her work. In addition, she served for more than 30 years as a poll worker and supervisor in Yorktown for both primary and general elections.

Sonia loved travel, reading, classic movies, Jeopardy! and being of service to others. One of her special talents was being an expert proofreader.

She was a longtime active member of Yorktown Jewish Center.

Sonia will be missed by her extended family and friends, both near and far, with whom she kept in contact by telephone across the U.S. and Canada, sharing in their joys and sorrows, and her friends and all of the people she touched during her 63 years in Yorktown.

A gathering for family and friends was held Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home, 945 E. Main St. (at Route 132), Shrub Oak, NY 10588, followed by a graveside service and burial at 11:30 a.m. at King David Cemetery, 101 Mill St., Putnam Valley, NY 10579.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Sonia be made to one of the following: Yorktown Teen Center, P.O. Box 192, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; Yorktown Senior Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 104, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, 1980 Crompond Rd., Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567.