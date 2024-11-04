Somers, Yorktown Advance to Class A Semis; Carmel in AA Final 4

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Valhalla Goes off in 2nd-Half Blitz of PV, Secure No.1 seed in Class C; P’Ville vs. Westlake in B Semis

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Everything is on the line in this week’s forthcoming sectional semifinals in Classes AA, A, B and C. A win by the following Examiner area-clubs – Class AA Carmel, Class AA Somers and Yorktown, Class B Westlake or Pleasantville and Class C’s Valhalla and Putnam Valley – vaults each into the sectional finals in their respective classifications with a shot to represent in the 32nd NYSPHSAA tournament, which began back in 1993 (no tourney in 2020, COVID), with a remarkable Yorktown program – coached by Ron Santavicca – going back to back as state champs (93-94).

CLASS C

It wasn’t a playoff game per se, but they lit things up in the Valley. Trailing 14-0 with a league title and No.1 seed in the forthcoming playoffs, state-ranked (No.9) VALHALLA had seen enough of No.19 host PUTNAM VALLEY’s first-quarter domination, so Viking Coach Dan DeMatteo turned to his senior workhorse to put an end to it.

Viking RB Luke Foisset then went on the kind of efforts the likes of which we’ve rarely seen in Section 1, totaling 365 yards and five touchdowns on just 23 carries, that’s 15.8 yards per carry for those scoring at home.

Foisset was nearly matched touchdown for touchdown by PV senior RB/WR Caden Glenn, who went for four TDs, two on the ground and two through the air. Glenn, who is having a record-setting season in the Valley, admitted the experience was awesome and hopes to relive it again in the sectional finals.

“Last night was a dog fight all night,” Glenn said. “Valhalla has a good team and is well coached. They blocked really well and knew what they had to do. Foisset is a good player and had a great game. Our team had a tough time bringing him down. We made a few crucial mistakes that coach says we are going to clean up. If we can beat Dobbs Ferry again, I look forward to seeing Valhalla and Foisset in the sectional championship for a rematch.”

The see-saw affair went back and forth with PV holding a 35-30 edge after WR Jay Constantino (5 catches, 84 yards, TD) found paydirt from record-setting QB Mateo Dobra (14 of 26, 236 yards, 3 TDs); that is, until Viking Bryan Moulard went 96 yards on the ensuing return for a soul-crushing score with 8:00 left in the third. This, after his 75-yard pick-six. The Tigers would not score again as momentum didn’t just swing, it stuck to the Vikings like Gorilla Glue.

“The game went back and forth for a while, but we had trouble stopping (Foisset) and they had trouble containing Caden Glenn,” PV boss Ryan Elsasser said. “We had a few too many defensive mistakes that led to big gains or scoring opportunities for Valhalla. They are very well coached and they are crisp in what they are doing. We are moving on to Dobbs Ferry and looking forward to hopefully seeing Valhalla again soon.”

The Vikings complementary players, versatile and sound in all facets, provided enough to keep the Tigers from keying on Foisset.

Luca Cavallo (3 sacks), Jake Dinatle (1 INT), Josh Bergey (9 rushes, 34 yards, TD), Tyler Ratti (12 rushes, 143 yards, TD), Moulard (4 rushes, 47 yards, TD) and QB Brayden McGinty (1 rush, 12 yards, 2/2 for 12 yards passing) all did their thing, which secured the league title and the No.1 seed for Friday’s first round of the tourney against No.4 Hastings, a one-win throw-in in a four-team field.

“I am so proud of the team and their grit,” Coach DeMatteo said. “Going down 14 to a very talented team on the road and we never wavered! We are fortunate to have four backs who play unselfish football and will do whatever is asked of them for the good of the team. In the biggest moments, when called upon. Luke delivered one of the finest performances I have seen a player have in my coaching career.”

An encore performance will likely produce a Viking title and a rep at states in the days ahead.

CLASS A

No.3 YORKTOWN and top-seeded SOMERS are moving on to the semifinals after a pair of blowout triumphs; 40-7 over No.6 Eastchester, and 34-0 over No.8 Clarkstown South, respectively.

The two-time reigning NYS champion Tuskers, co-ranked No.1 in NYS, eased into the semis where they will face a No.4 Harrison club they scrubbed, 40-3, in mid-Oct. Somers senior QB Miguel Iglesias hooked up with junior WR/RB Dean Palazzolo for two touchdowns, and Dean the Dream rushed for a third score. He outraced double coverage for a leaping stab in the end zone to put Somers up 14-0 with 3:04 to go in the first quarter and it was essentially over from that point on.

Tusker senior RB Mason Kelly rushed for another two TDs as Somers took a 27-0 lead at the half and were never tested.

Expect more of the same vs. the Huskies as the Tuskers are putting up insane offensive numbers this fall through eight regular season games: Iglesias (78-of-121 passes, 1,483 yards, 19 TD passes, 4 rushing); Kelly (120 rushes, 820 yards, 14 TDs, 2 TD catches, 135 receiving yards); Palazzolo (1 rushing TD, 5 specials TDs, 8 TD catches 711 yards, 33 grabs). Get a calculator on standby for the postseason and get your popcorn ready for the sectional finals. Mark it down: Somers will be at Mahopac on Nov.15.

Will they face heavily favored Rye or will the only monkey wrench in the mix, Yorktown, get between two of the state’s three top-ranked teams in the NYSPHSAA tournament? #SaddleUp!

Yorktown senior QB Kaden Gonzalez continued his record-setting career, connecting with Johann Moeritz on consecutive touchdown passes for a 26-0 lead. Gonzo was just getting started, though, connecting again with Moeritz for a score and firing five TD passes in all while hitting on 14 of 16 passes for 230 yards. The senior signal caller padded his single-season record for TD passes (24) while breaking his own single-season passing yardage record (1,750). He added 55 yards and a score on four carries, drawing the praise of Husker Coach Pantelis Ypsilantis.

“Kaden’s the best quarterback in the section,” Ypsilantis opined, noting Gonzo’s 59 career TD passes (yet another school record). “Kaden played an incredible football game Friday night. Kaden has been the steady force in our program for the last three years. He came up with us at the end of his freshman year, and has started since sophomore year. He has improved year over year on the field with his play, as well as in the huddle with his leadership. Our offense goes as Kaden goes, and he has done things the last three years that no one in Yorktown football history has ever done, and very few people in Section 1 history have ever done: 4,500+ yards and 59 passing touchdowns later, he still wants more. He’s not ready for this ride to be over, and neither are we. We are proud of the way he handles himself day in and day out, and don’t take our remaining time with him for granted. We not only believe he’s the best QB in the section, but one of the best QB’s in the state. Kaden has been a transcendent force for our program.”

Moeritz caught three passes for 72 yards, all for scores, including one he laid out for. Husker junior RB/WR Tyler Galante made four catches for 37 yards and one TD while senior WR Brady McEnroe finished with five receptions for 105 yards and an 11-yard tuddy. The defense stood its ground behind Rocco Lore (10 tackles, 3 TFL), Ryan Schluter (6 sticks) and Chad Bowen (5 tackles).

State-ranked (No.22) Yorktown (6-3) will visit second-seeded and state-ranked (No.3) Rye Friday (7 pm) at Nugent Stadium. The undefeated Garnets (9-0) defeated the Huskers 35-21 three weeks ago in a game that was closer than the final would indicate.

State-ranked (No.27) MAHOPAC and No.29 BREWSTER were unable to survive the opening round of sectionals. The visiting, fifth-seeded Wolf Pac fell 14-7 at No.4 Harrison, trimming a 14-0 deficit when senior RB Jack Clifford scored off a short plunge at 5:17 of the third quarter. The Huskies, though, dominated time of possession behind a punishing ground game that amassed 258 yards. Mahopac (5-4) was without dual-threat playmakers Nate Mascoll and Lorenzo Enchandy, a pair of dynamic two-way junior players Coach Dominick DeMatteo will likely build around in 2025. That said, this was a game Mahopac woulda, coulda, shoulda won to silence some of the harshest critics around town #Truth.

The Brewster Bears (5-4), tough as they tried, could not match up against Rye in their 34-14 season-ending loss Friday, a night in which Rye Coach Dino Garr won his 460th game, tying former Roosevelt and Somers Coach Tony DeMatteo for Section 1’s all-time career wins. Only Yorktown stands between Garr and the record this coming week.

Bear RB Tre Ficarra capped a solid year by scoring on a 1-yard rush and Harrison Schmidt snared a 15-yard TD pass from junior QB K.J. Dillon, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset the efforts of Garnet RB Chris Iuliano (101 yards, 8 totes, 3 touchdowns).

Admittedly, the Bears ran into a machine.

“We couldn’t get any running game going early against their defense and defensively we couldn’t get the big stop,” Bears Coach Ed Mulvihill said.

Rye moved the ball throughout the first half both on the ground and through the air, converting all third down attempts to take a commanding lead.

“Rye is one of the elite teams and programs in the state,” Mulvihill said. “You need to play an almost perfect game to be on par with them. Our effort is always top-notch, but we came up short to a high quality team.”

Marco Parrello recovered a muffed punt, but the Bears could not capitalize on the turnover.

“We had four turnovers, which is tough to overcome for any team, but against Rye makes it even harder as they capitalize on your mistakes. Still, we had a really good group of guys this year. Pleasure to be around. Always gave us their best.”

CLASS B

State-ranked (No.16) WESTLAKE, the No.1 seed, cruised past visiting Nanuet, 38-0, to set up a dreamy semifinal matchup with No.4 PLEASANTVILLE, the 2023 sectional runner-up and 2021-22 sectional champs. Travel time will be short as the two rivals ready for battle Friday (6:30 pm).

The unbeaten Wildcats (8-0), which beat P’Ville, 21-0 Oct. 26, ran roughshod over the Golden Knights when Wildcat QB Braden Lingeza struck for two TD passes to Cole Barnett. The ground game was equally effective with Nicholas DiNapoli, Luca Piazza and J.T. Horan all rushed for scores, and K Anthony Nigrelli added a 30-yard field goal.

To those that wrote of PLEASANTVILLE; not so fast, after the fourth-seeded host Panthers (4-4) worked a decisive 28-7 opening round win over No.5 BYRAM HILLS. Panther RB Louis Sdao carried 32 times for 186 yards and two TDs. RB David Hudzynski added eight carries for 28 yards and a score. QB Mason Rizzi added a TD pass to Brian McPhee (2 catches, 34 yards).

The Panthers (4-4) will visit Westlake this weekend with state-ranked (No.6) Bronxville likely lying in wait.

“ I’m super proud of the boys and their resiliency,” Panther Coach Tony Becerra

said. “Seeing the Byram Hills student section storm our field after their win two weeks ago did not sit well with our guys. After the regular season ended, and we found out we’d be hosting them again as the 4-seed, the boys were determined to erase that memory and replace it with a better one. We’re especially happy for our seniors who knew this would be their last game on Parkway Field.”

CLASS AAA

CARMEL lost its best player, All-NYS senior RB/DB Tristan Werlau to a season-ending injury a month ago, and, after the No.4 Rams stopped feeling sorry for themselves, they’ve gone ahead and done typical Camel things: Advancing to the sectional semis after taking out visiting No.5 Arlington, 33-27, Friday.

Ram QB Brian McGrory (18-29, 291 yards, 4 TD passes) had one of his finest days, connecting with WR Aiden White early and often (5 catches, 160 yards, 2 TDs), Thomas Connolly (6 for 78, TD, plus 4 tackles) and Teddy Galbraith (3 for 27, TD, plus 3 tackles and a sack).

Ram RB/LB Tamba Kassoh was a menace, going for 13 carries, 116 yards and two rushing TD’s to go with five tackles (1 TFL) on the other side where Dwane Hibbert (5 tackles, 2 TFL’s, 1 sack, 1 FF) did damage.

The three-time reigning sectional champion and 2023 NYS runner-up Rams (5-3) will visit top-seeded North Rockland (7-2), ranked No.19 in NYS, Friday.

OSSINING found the sledding tough in the seventh-seeded Pride’s 28-0 quarterfinal setback to No.2 Scarsdale, ranked No.25 in NYS.

DAVID TABER/TONY HUMBERTO/DONNA MUELLER PHOTOS