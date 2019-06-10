Somers Town Board Recognizes Race Amity Day

The Somers Town Board was among the local government entities last week that recognized the second annual Race Amity Day in town.

The event was held at Reis Park and the Somers Library on June 9 to promote greater understanding among people and to counter racial injustice.

At the June 6 Town Board meeting, Susan Cody, a member of the Steering Committee of Race Amity of Northern Westchester and Putnam, which is hosting the event, said this year’s Race Amity Day would include several events including performances of live music by the Schneider Sisters and Zia Foxhall and by Skin Against Metal Afro-Cuban Band; a program provided by

renowned storyteller Clyde Herring and an international potluck meal with food provided by event attendees.

Cody said state Senator Peter Harckham would present a state proclamation to honor the event and Westchester County was also providing a proclamation.

A series of race amity events are held throughout the year at the Somers Library, “usually the second Sunday of the month” at 2 p.m., Cody noted.

Supervisor Rick Morrissey described Race Amity Day as “a wonderful event.”

Town markers

Also at last week’s meeting Morrissey said the town is seeking to purchase town entry stone makers. The current town entry signs are aging and some have fallen down, Morrissey said.

Architect Phillip Ceradini is scheduled to discuss the project at the June 13 Town Board meeting, Morrissey said.