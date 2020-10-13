Somers Officials Have Deviously Pushed Sewers to Increase Development

By Tom Smith

The Town of Somers recently paved two streets in Shenorock. One is a dead-end that leads to Lincoln Hall and nine acres, which is between Shenorock and Lake Lincolndale.

Why would they do this if sewers are going in? Because Lincoln Hall is selling 100 acres to be developed.

At the Oct. 8 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Morrissey said 23 homes would be built in R120 zoning. How does he know this exact number if it hasn’t already been in the works? The town could re-zone this property to whatever they want, so with sewers there could be 100 homes or 200 townhomes. The wastewater plant on Lincoln Hall is for the school and cannot handle dozens of homes. They want us to pay to bring infrastructure in so that Lincoln Hall, nine acres and 326 vacant lots can be built on.

This plan isn’t about saving the lakes or about bad septic systems or the density of septics. The plan doesn’t even address the lake. We asked for an aeration system 10 years ago to help with algae blooms and nothing has been done. When the lake remains stagnant, you’ll see the algae on the surface, and as soon as the water starts to move again, the algae is gone.

For years the town conducted studies showing $10 million was allocated to Shenorock Lake (not Lake Lincolndale) and it can be used to repair failing septics. Nothing has been done in 21 years. It’s not mandated by New York City to have sewers in the watershed, so why not do something that won’t cost the taxpayers anything?

The 2015 Woodard & Curran Lake Shenorock Wastewater Study states:

There have been 18 septic repairs since 2000. The East of Hudson Water Quality Fund allows for the use of grant funds to rehabilitate or replace subsurface sewage treatment systems that are failing or likely to fail soon. Nutrient loads were coming in from stream flows entering Lake Shenorock. How are sewers going to address pollution coming in from other towns?

At a July 10, 2014, Town Board meeting, a resident asked Woodard & Curran representatives what percentage of Shenorock is polluting the watershed water that goes to New York City. The engineer, Steve Robbins, said “it’s a minor amount.” That’s still the case today. Robbins also mentioned at the June 12, 2014, meeting “the water coming into Shenorock Lake is dirty and it goes out cleaner,” so the lake is actually doing something.

Why aren’t they telling their taxpayers about the new innovative and advanced septic systems that can be installed in Westchester if you have a failing septic? It’s a cheaper alternative and keeps you independent. In fact, we have one in Shenorock. It cleans the waste that comes out of your house before it goes into your septic fields. The water is virtually clear and free from chemicals after the system cleans it. If our lakes were so polluted wouldn’t the county and state be throwing money at us to clean it up?

Somers Town Board members said they cannot get additional funding for the Somers Sewer District unless it’s formed. If we don’t get funding, they can raise our costs by borrowing more money. They finally admitted this last week in a notice posted on the town’s website.

The town didn’t advertise public hearings with 72 hours’ notice. Councilman Tom Garrity proudly showed The Somers Record on camera during the virtual Sept. 10 meeting, saying “it was published.” It was the paper that came out that day, not 72 hours prior. Do they think we are stupid? They use Code Red messages to tell taxpayers of meetings instead of sending out information by mail.

The Town Board paid a public relations firm $13,750 to push sewers and paid engineers to meet with the project’s proponents, but not the opponents. The town discriminates against older residents by having virtual meetings because they know they it’s difficult for them, but I guess “the little old lady down the street won’t be there forever.”

In Supervisor Morrissey’s letter on the town’s website on Nov. 7, 2019, it said “this project will increase property values.” That’s exactly what they want – more tax revenue.

The Town Board has pushed this project without being completely transparent. They should all be replaced along with the town attorney. Don’t flush your money down the toilet on Nov. 10. Vote “No” on the referendum.

To learn more, visit www.SomersSewers.com.

Tom Smith is a Lake Shenorock resident.