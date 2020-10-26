Somers High School, Middle School Exposed to COVID-19, Closes for Two Days

Somers High School and Middle School will close for the next two days and transition to virtual learning after individuals from both buildings tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Raymond Blanch sent a letter to the community Sunday night explaining that both schools will close on Monday and remain shuttered for 48 hours, unless otherwise directed by the Westchester County Department of Health. Students in both schools will resume eLearning during the shutdown, with Blanch stating each school will be disinfected following DOH and CDC guidelines.

Neither case is related, he said.

The district is currently working with the DOH to identify any students or faculty members who may have been exposed. If a child or faculty member is identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive, they will receive a call from a contact tracer with a 518 area code.

Furthermore, the district will also send emails to families notifying them if their children have been identified as having contact with the individuals who tested positive.

“If you do not receive an email in the next 48 hours, your child is NOT believed to have any risk of exposure,” Blanch said.

Those exposed must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Blanch stated, adding that COVID-19 tests should be administered five days after their last exposure. Exposure is considered as those who were within six feet of the sick person for more than 10 minutes.

Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.