Somers High School Exposed to COVID-19, Closes For Two Days

Somers High School will close for the next two days after an individual entered the facility while infected with COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Raymond Blanch sent a letter to the community on Thursday explaining that students, faculty and staff are being dismissed early and the school will close immediately. Additionally, the district is working with Westchester County Department of Health to identify any students who may have been exposed.

Those exposed must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Blanch stated, adding that COVID-19 tests should be administered five days after their last exposure. The school will begin contract tracing that will be communicated to health officials.

If a child or faculty member is identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive, they will receive a call from a contact tracer, Blanch said. Furthermore, the district will also send emails to families notifying them if their children have been identified as having contact with the individual who tested positive.

Those who do not receive an email within the next 48 hours are believed to not be at risk, Blanch said. In this case, exposure is considered as those who were within six-feet of the sick person for more than 10 minutes.

With the school remaining closed for the next 48 hours to undergo cleaning and disinfecting protocols, learning will be offered via eLearning starting Friday.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.