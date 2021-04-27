Soft-Shell Crab Season Has Arrived: Here’s Where to Enjoy Them in Westchester, Putnam

By Morris Gut

The season for fresh soft-shell crab runs through September and there are legions who crave this delicacy simply sautéed or deep fried with some lemon and butter (and perhaps some capers). Of course, there are other recipes, too.

There’s nothing like a crispy soft-shell crab sandwich with the proper condiments. They have been showing up at area markets. Here’s where to seek them out for take-out, delivery or dining at restaurants.

La Mer Seafood, 407 Main St., Armonk. This market has been serving the area for 30 years. A sign on the window says soft-shell crabs have arrived. Info: 914-273-1766 or visit www.lamerseafood.net.

Seafood Market Grill, 49 Wheeler Ave., Pleasantville. Brand new spot in town for fresh seafood and soft shells in season. Info: 914-495-3261.

Conte’s Fish Market, 448 E. Main St., Mount Kisco. The patio is open as is their retail market. Info: 914-666-6929 or visit www.contesfish.com.

La Piccola Casa, 410 W. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck. Chef-owner Walter Ricci, who cooks across from blossoming Harbor Island Park, personally shops the Hunts Point Fish Market during the wee hours of the morning, and he was clued about the arrival of soft shells from one of his valued seafood purveyors. He does a flavorful job with them. Info: 914-777-5766 or visit www.lapiccolarestaurant.com.

Riverview, 45 Fair St., Cold Spring. Jim Ely and company have kept this picturesque spot bustling for 20 years. They offer soft-shell crabs in a variety of styles. Take-out and delivery. Info: 845-265-4778 or visit www.riverdining.com.

Fin & Brew, 5 John Walsh Blvd., Peekskill. Right on the banks of the Hudson at Charles Point and part of the Factoria complex, Fin & Brew serves a fine soft-shell crab sandwich with a River Outpost Brew from La Factoria. Info: 914-788-4555 or visit www.finandbrew.com.

X20 Xaviar’s on the Hudson, 71 Water Grant St., Yonkers. Chef Peter X. Kelly and company do a fine job with soft-shell crab every year. Enjoy them along with expansive views of the Hudson River. Take-out and delivery. Info: 914-965-1111 or visit www.xaviars.com.

3 Westerly Bar & Grill, 3 Westerly Rd., Ossining. A seasonal crab cake sandwich is on the contemporary American menu. Available for dine-in, al fresco, take-out and delivery. Info: 914-762-1333 or visit www.3westerly.com.

The 808 Bistro, 808 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. Chef Salvatore serves soft shells with creamy polenta and cheese and spinach-stuffed tomatoes on the side. Sounds yummy! They will also be on hand at their other space, El Barrio in Scarsdale. Info: 914-722-0808 or visit www.the808bistro.com.

Holy Crab, 32 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains. This seafood spot serves fresh Cajun-style seafood as you would see in New Orleans. Steamed in sous vide bags, too. Info: 914-948-3888 or visit www.holycrabny.com.

Purdy’s Farmer & the Fish, 100 Titicus Rd., North Salem. Located on a farm where herbs are harvested and produced for the restaurant kitchen. Seasonal soft shells are a specialty. There is a rustic farm market on site. Info: 914-617-8380 or visit www.farmerandthefish.com.

Farmers Markets Reopen in Westchester

It is nice to hear that Muscoot Farmers Market, part of Muscoot Farm on Route 100 in Katonah, has reopened for the season. There are safety restrictions in place in keeping with the times. Shoppers must also adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols. The Muscoot farmers market will operate every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November. Free admission. Info: 914-864-7283 or visit www.muscootfarm.org.

White Plains Farmers Market: A welcome sign of the new season, the popular outdoor market is in full swing on Wednesdays. New hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The public is asked to follow proper safety protocols. Masks and gloves are encouraged. Check their website for details. It takes place on Court Street between Martine and Main streets. Info: Visit www.whiteplainsfarmersmarket.com

Pleasantville Farmers Market: It fully re-opened on Apr. 3 after operating on a more limited basis through the winter. The market will continue at 10 Memorial Place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November. Parking at the Metro-North parking lot. New restrictions in place. Info: Visit www.pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org.

Cold Spring Farmers Market: This popular market has moved to the historic Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison. A lovely setting. It takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.csfarmmarket.org.

Farm Market at John Jay Homestead: Will run every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First pick for members each week from 9 to 9:30 a.m. John Jay Homestead is located at 400 Jay St. (Route 22), Katonah. Info: Visit www.johnjayhomestead.org.

Ossining Farmers Market: The Ossining Summer Down to Earth Farmers’ Market is located at the corner of Main and Spring streets and operates year-round Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.downtoearchmarkets.com.

Peekskill Farmers Market: The 2021 season will kick off on Saturday, June 5 and run through Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or shine. Located at 1 Bank St. Info: 914-737-2780 or visit https://discoverpeekskill.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.