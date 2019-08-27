Small Private Island on Putnam Lake For Sale

Purchasing a private island for less than $1 million might seem farfetched, but not if buyers are interested in a small piece of land in the middle of Putnam Lake. Willow Island in the Town of Patterson became a hot real estate topic in the tri-state area last week when several media outlets reported a private island was for sale for less than $1 million. The price listing is currently $850,000 for the island that includes a 1,922 sq. ft. four-bedroom house with 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. Additionally, the Colonial house built in 1932 has 35 windows and multiple docks considering it is only accessible by boat.

There is also a separate 600 sq. ft. studio with vaulted ceilings and a separately deeded private driveway and garage on the mainland for a person to park their car before they head over to the house in solar powered boat provided. (Non-motorized boats are not permitted on Putnam Lake.)

According to a 2011 report on the creation of the Putnam Lake Park District by the town, Willow Island, which is also known as Plum Island, was filed as a separate subdivision map on May 24, 1933. The listing is being shown by Houlihan Lawrence real estate agents Linda Finn and Regan Andrews. In an interview, Finn said last week once a couple of smaller real estate focused online publications reported on Willow Island and then the New York Post, her phone began ringing off the hook.