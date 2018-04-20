Slugging Somers off to Torrid 5-0 Start; Yorktown, Too

By Tony Pinciaro

Opposing pitchers beware when facing SOMERS, the Class A Tuskers are wielding thunderous aluminum.

The Tuskers are currently 5-0 and have generated a minimum of 14 or more runs in four of their five games. Somers ran its winning streak to five with victories over John Jay-Cross River, 14-6, Kennedy Catholic, 16-1, and Rye, 5-1. The Garnets are the only team to hold Somers to single digits in runs.

The offensive eruption is nothing new to the Tuskers. Last year, Somers had a prodigious offense, especially in the second half of the season. And, with the majority of the team back this season, Somers had every reason to be optimistic about is offense, once again.

“From the last pitch of our playoff loss in 2017, the team and I started counting down the days for a stronger, more unified team for 2018,” catcher Gabby Mazzotta said. “Our core team has nine veterans and we were more excited than ever for this season. We felt that Somers was going to be the most underestimated in the league. All of the new players that were added are doing amazing.”

No teams are going to overlook Somers any more. The Tuskers are giving opposing pitchers headaches with their lineup. And, Somers’ strong second half of 2017 enabled the Tuskers to carry that momentum into 2018.

“The team, offensively, is very strong one through nine,” Mazzotta said. “The offensive success has carried over into this season but has also improved. I feel like every girl goes up to the plate on a mission to contribute and to hit the ball hard. So far, everyone has been aggressively hitting the pitchers. We are attacking, squaring up the ball with each pitcher and spraying the ball to all fields.”

Based on the fast start, Somers is gaining confidence. However, Mazzotta and her teammates know that it’s a long season and they still want to continue improving.

“We are always believing in ourselves because Coach Scagnelli has us so well-prepared,” Mazzotta said. “The solid start we have going makes us feel great, but each practice and each game we are learning and growing.

“I feel like the best is yet to come, but we still have a long way to go. We are playing some very good softball and having fun doing our thing.”

YORKTOWN continued its fine play, showing why it is the defending Section 1 Class AA champions.

The Cornhuskers handled R.C. Ketcham, 8-1, had the mercy-rule invoked against Horace Greeley and closed out the week with a 6-1 triumph over Fox Lane. Yorktown is 5-1 on the season.

Windmiller Erica Salveggi registered 12 strikeouts and also had a run-scoring double against Fox Lane.

Kaitlyn Bennett led the offensive charge against Greeley with four hits and three RBI. Julianne Strauss added three hits and drove in four runs and Juliana Piehler also had three hits and had two RBI. Bella Vano contributed two hits and three RBI while Allie Cortino tossed the shutout with eight strikeouts.

Just like Yorktown did against Greeley, the Cornhuskers received balanced contributions from their lineup. Brianna Buck had two triples and four RBI and Courtney Cardea also had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Erin Gray went 2 for 2, including a triple, and Angelique Serrano had two hits and scored twice. Christine Ruvo struck out six for the victory.

“It was an awesome week, getting back on track,” Yorktown Coach Ryan Iamurri said. “I was so proud of all three pitchers. It’s nice to have a staff. Our offense was lights out Wednesday, but we fell a little flat against Fox Lane. Luckily, Erica Salveggi was able to keep us in the game until we finally broke it open in the sixth. We have a tough week coming up with four games, including three being back-to-back-to-back, so we’re going to need our pitching and offense to click on the same days.”

PUTNAM VALLEY improved its record to 3-2 with victories over Edgemont and Pelham before Pawling edged the Tigers by a run.

Freshman windmiller Emily McKenna took it to Edgemont with her arm and bat. McKenna had three hits, including her first varsity home run, a grand slam. She drove in six runs and scored four.

McKenna went 4 for 4, including a double, and two RBI against Pawling and Keiko Waters also had two RBI.

Putnam Valley punctuated its week with a victory over Pelham as Frankie Reyes went 4 for 4, including a triple, and two RBI. Sophia Lord added two hits and an RBI.

“The coaching staff is very pleased with how coachable all the kids are and how hard they are playing,” Putnam Valley Coach Rena Finsmith said. “The saying, ‘Got your back,’ is truly the motto for this year’s team. Coach Nemecek and I are happy with the team’s effort and hope that it continues to grow as the season continues.”

LAKELAND, the 2017 Section 1 Class A champions, dropped a 3-1 decision and 4-3 verdict to John Jay-Cross River, making the Hornets 0-4 to open the season. However, Lakeland rebounded to blank intra-district rival, Panas, 2-0, for its first win of the season.

P Claire Fon tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Panas. Fon also went 3 for 3, drove in a run and scored a run as the Hornets tallied two runs in the sixth inning. Emily McGrath had a hit and drove in a run and Amber Lopez also had a hit and scored a run.

John Jay shocked Lakeland, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to unlock a 3-3 tie.

Eighth-grader Stella Bale went 2 for 4 and scored two runs for Lakeland. Freshmen Ava Knopf and Hannah Matusiak each had a hit and an RBI. Fon scattered five hits, struck out six and did not allow an earned run.

Harrison snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake Lakeland.

Bale had two hits and Krystal Badillo had a hit and a run scored.

Lakeland travels to league rival, Brewster, Tuesday, before hosting Pawling, Friday.

