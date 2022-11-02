Slater’s Proposed 2023 Yorktown Budget Reduces Taxes

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

In what could be his final budget as the town’s chief executive, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater unveiled a proposed 2023 spending plan last week that reduces property taxes, while also enhancing public safety.

Under a tentative $65.4 million budget outlined during a press conference Oct. 28 at police headquarters, the average home in Yorktown assessed at $10,000 would see a decrease in the town tax rate of approximately $25. In addition, the town’s 23 special taxing districts, including specific parks and sewer districts, will remain flat or see slight reductions.

“This year’s budget proposal will reduce both the town’s tax levy and tax rate for the second time in the past three years,” said Slater, who is running for a seat on the State Assembly on Nov. 8. ““This year’s budget proposal once again respects local taxpayers, combats the inflation crisis and maintains Yorktown’s strong fiscal health.”

Included in the budget is funding to hire an additional police officer to expand the Traffic Unit.

Like many municipalities, rising costs have hit Yorktown with significant increases in essential operational items such as diesel gasoline, road salt and construction material. Workforce healthcare costs are expected to spike by more than 20% and the lowest bid the town received to maintain garbage and recycling service grew by $1.5 million.

“The future for our community is filled with immense potential,” Slater said. “We have greatness on the horizon with more projects planned, like the facelift to the police and courthouse plaza, improvements to our parks and enhancements to our roads. There is no doubt Yorktown will continue to shine as a regional leader.”

Town taxes, which fund the general operating budget including the library and Highway Department, make up 12% of a property owner’s total tax bill. Other portions of the tax bill include refuse and recycling service, fire and EMS and water. School taxes are the largest expense.

A public hearing on the 2023 budget is set for Dec. 6. The Town Board must adopt a budget by Dec. 31.