Skyfactor Returns to its Roots This Saturday for Pleasantville Gig

If you’re not sure how to spend next Saturday night, head over to Lucy’s Lounge in Pleasantville where local talent Skyfactor will be performing in Westchester for the first time in four years.

While the acoustic pop/rock band, comprised of Westchester natives and residents, has been busy working on their fourth album and performing shows in New York City, they felt it was time to bring their sound back to Westchester and play a show for their loyal fans.

“A lot of our roots musically are tied to the opportunities Pleasantville has given us,” said Skyfactor guitarist Jon Rubin. “We have a lot of history in Pleasantville because of how welcoming the community is.”

Skyfactor, fronted by lead vocalist Bob Ziegler and Rubin, was formed on a rooftop in the East Village where the duo quickly realized they had something special. When they decided their sound needed a full band, they enlisted Cliff Rubin, Jon’s brother, on bass, and Ziegler’s longtime pal Jason Taylor on drums.

“Since Day One it’s been instantaneous,” said Ziegler, who lives in Larchmont. “These guys have become my family over the last 12 years. It’s great having that experience on stage together, writing songs together and off stage as well.”

In 2011, their second album, “Daydreams.” achieved critical success. Their song “Ok” was used on the MTV reality show “Teen Mom.” They also hit it big with another cut off the same album, “Something’s Gonna Change,” which was used in two segments on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Although the band has played several venues throughout the city, from The Mercury Lounge to The Bitter End to The Cutting Room, since 2006, it took Rubin watching his son and daughter performing at Lucy’s during music camp to realize he had found the perfect venue to re-enter the local music scene.

“My kids teased me that they could play at Lucy’s and I couldn’t,” Rubin said. “All these people who know us have been asking us for years to do a club show around here.”

Local music fans may remember Skyfactor from the 2011 Pleasantville Music Festival or their many appearances at the Pleasantville Farmers Market. Rubin, a Briarcliff Manor resident, said the market is one of his favorite venues because the band gets to try out new material in a special atmosphere.

“Every one of our new songs started in it’s infancy at the farmers market,” Rubin said. “We’ve made so many fans and friends at the market.”

He noted that Saturday’s gig will give local followers a chance to see Skyfactor perform without the hassle of traveling into the city.

“We wanted a nightclub where we didn’t care what they charged at the door, we just want to play for people who aren’t going to travel to New York City,” Rubin said. “It just seems like a really good, fun vibe and the guys in my band will enjoy playing there.”

Ziegler added that Saturday’s gig will be special because the band will be debuting tracks off their new album, which is expected to be released this summer. Fans can also expect to hear several favorites during the roughly three-hour set, including “Wake Up” and “Come Away” and a few covers.

Dobbs Ferry bluegrass group Greetings From Anywhere will open the show on Saturday, performing a 45-minute set. The band previously opened for Skyfactor at Garcia’s at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester in 2014.

While Rubin and Ziegler are excited about this weekend’s show at Lucy’s, they said they’re looking forward to performing throughout Westchester and making a bigger impact in their community.

“Pleasantville is our Westchester club,” Rubin said. “We work hard, and we love it, and to have people support it means a lot to us.”

Skyfactor is scheduled to perform at 8:45 p.m. Lucy’s Lounge is located at 446 Bedford Rd. There will be a $5 cover at the door. The show is open only to adults 21 and up.