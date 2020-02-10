Human Skull Found in Patterson Woods

A grisly discovery was recently made behind the Putnam Diner on Route 22 in Patterson.

According to news reports, a human skull was found by a hunter. While no identification has been made, there is speculation that it could be that of a Danbury woman who went missing more than two years ago.

Danbury police reports indicate that on Nov. 7, 2017, Laelcira DeLima’s red Honda was located unoccupied in the parking lot of the Putnam Diner, about two weeks after she was last seen by her family. The vehicle had been there for some time, according to police reports.

The Danbury Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PCSO at 845-225-4300 or Danbury P.D. at 203-797-4611.